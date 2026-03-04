Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 3:26 PM
124 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ Kan Chana

A Thai man claimed an accident caused him to drive a pickup truck into a group of eight people at a restaurant in Buriram on Monday, March 2, injuring seven, including his ex-wife. Victims were not convinced and suspected jealousy may have been a motive.

Bang Kruad Police Station received a report about the crash at about 9pm on Monday. Officers went to the scene with rescuers from the Sawang Janya Dham Foundation. The incident happened at a restaurant where the group gathered for a party for a friend who was preparing to move abroad.

Seven of the eight people were injured. Police identified them as 54 year old Suwit, 56 year old Boonchu, 42 year old Rungnipa, 46 year old Somphong, 53 year old Somphon, 42 year old Anchalee and 34 year old Pensri. Somphon and Anchalee were reported to be in critical condition.

The pickup driver was identified as 62 year old Samorn, Pensri’s ex-husband. He fled the scene, leaving his damaged vehicle behind.

The only person to escape injury was 49 year old Sunthon. He told police that Samorn arrived in the pickup and watched the group from a distance twice before suddenly driving into them.

Thai man rams pickup into ex-wife at Buriram restaurant
Photo via Matichon

Sunthon and others at the gathering said they believed the crash was deliberate and linked it to jealousy after Pensri reportedly began dating a police officer, who was also present at the restaurant on the day of the incident.

Samorn denied the allegation in an interview with Matichon. He said he dropped his mobile phone under the driver’s seat and bent down to pick it up, causing him to lose sight of the road and crash into ex-wife and her friends. He also claimed he did not know his ex-wife was among them.

Thai man denies intentionally crashing car into ex-wife
Photo via Facebook/ Chonyuen Wisutthipat

Samorn said he and Pensri had been in a relationship for seven days before divorcing. He said he was aware she started a new relationship 15 days after their separation but insisted he was not jealous.

He said he left the scene because he feared for his safety. He added that his pickup was covered by first-class insurance and said the insurer would handle compensation and medical expenses for those injured.

Thai woman and friends injured after her ex crashed pickup into them
Photo via Facebook/ Chonyuen Wisutthipat

Police initially charged Samorn with reckless driving causing serious injury, an offence punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both under Section 300 of the Criminal Code.

Police said further investigation is ongoing. If evidence shows the act was intentional, Samorn could face a more serious charge of attempted murder.

