3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service

Photo via Channel 8

A Thai hairdresser filed a complaint against three Japanese men for lifting her skirt while she was providing a service to their friend at a salon in Pattaya.

The victim, 34 year old Kanokkarn, shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media. She revealed that the incident occurred at 1.58pm on Sunday, October 19, at her salon on Soi Pattaya 13/2.

The footage showed Kanokkarn cutting the hair of one Japanese man while his three friends sat behind her, talking and laughing. The men were seen pointing towards her skirt before two of them suddenly reached out to touch and lift it.

Kanokkarn immediately turned to them and ordered them to stop. However, the men showed no sign of guilt or remorse.

In an interview with Channel 7, Kanokkarn said that all four men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and continued drinking inside the salon while she was cutting their friend’s hair.

Salon owner sexually harassed by Japanese customers
Photo via Channel 8

She said she was shocked and angry but tried to remain calm as she was still working with a customer. After finishing, she confronted the group and told them that their actions were disrespectful to Thai women and unacceptable.

One of the Japanese men apologised, but she stated that the group showed no remorse before paying 350 baht for the haircut and leaving the shop.

Kanokkarn added that the group also mocked a transgender client and made offensive comments towards her. She stated that the entire incident was captured by the security camera.

Japanese men lifts skirt of Pattaya hairdresser
Photo via Channel 8

After the video went viral online, many Thai netizens condemned the Japanese tourists’ behaviour, calling it “rude, disgraceful, and disrespectful to Thai women.” Some commenters even described them as “low-quality tourists with no manners at all.”

The salon owner said she had never experienced such behaviour before and confirmed it was the first time she had been harassed by foreign tourists.

She added that she does not want this to happen to any other Thai woman or person and is currently in the process of filing a police complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station.

