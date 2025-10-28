Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire

A Thai man fell to his death from the 7th floor of a hotel in the Udomsuk area of Bangkok while trying to escape a fire on Saturday, October 25.

Officers from Bang Na Police Station, together with firefighters and rescue teams, rushed to the hotel on Soi Udomsuk 17 in Bang Na, Bangkok, after being alerted to the fire at around 12.15pm. Five fire trucks were sent to the scene.

According to footage shared by official rescue team Facebook pages and witnesses, dark smoke was seen coming from one of the rooms on the 7th floor of the 10‑storey hotel.

Most guests staying below the 7th floor were evacuated safely. However, those on the 7th floor and above fled in panic, with some escaping onto balconies. Footage showed several guests sitting on the balcony edges.

A 53 year old Thai man, Artit, who was staying with his wife and daughter on the 7th floor, fell to the ground while trying to escape via the balcony. He was seriously injured and later died at Ruamjairak Hospital. His wife and daughter were rescued safely and were seen crying following the incident.

Four people sustained injuries from smoke inhalation, including a 42 year old Burmese national, whose name has not been released and three Thai nationals, 48 year old Phannee, 22 year old Apitthaya, and 47 year old Thinnikorn.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after approximately 30 minutes. Four rooms on the 7th floor were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Some guests on the 7th floor reported noticing smoke first coming from rooms 704 and 716, which then quickly spread to neighbouring rooms.

The hotel’s name has not yet been revealed, and the management has not issued any statement regarding responsibility for the guests.