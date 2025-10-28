Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire

Hotel yet to comment as officials investigate cause of fire

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin12 seconds agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
50 1 minute read
Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

A Thai man fell to his death from the 7th floor of a hotel in the Udomsuk area of Bangkok while trying to escape a fire on Saturday, October 25.

Officers from Bang Na Police Station, together with firefighters and rescue teams, rushed to the hotel on Soi Udomsuk 17 in Bang Na, Bangkok, after being alerted to the fire at around 12.15pm. Five fire trucks were sent to the scene.

According to footage shared by official rescue team Facebook pages and witnesses, dark smoke was seen coming from one of the rooms on the 7th floor of the 10‑storey hotel.

Most guests staying below the 7th floor were evacuated safely. However, those on the 7th floor and above fled in panic, with some escaping onto balconies. Footage showed several guests sitting on the balcony edges.

A 53 year old Thai man, Artit, who was staying with his wife and daughter on the 7th floor, fell to the ground while trying to escape via the balcony. He was seriously injured and later died at Ruamjairak Hospital. His wife and daughter were rescued safely and were seen crying following the incident.

Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire | News by Thaiger
Photo via Bangkokbiznews

Four people sustained injuries from smoke inhalation, including a 42 year old Burmese national, whose name has not been released and three Thai nationals, 48 year old Phannee, 22 year old Apitthaya, and 47 year old Thinnikorn.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after approximately 30 minutes. Four rooms on the 7th floor were damaged.

Related Articles
Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีดับเพลิงและกู้ภัยบางนา

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Some guests on the 7th floor reported noticing smoke first coming from rooms 704 and 716, which then quickly spread to neighbouring rooms.

The hotel’s name has not yet been revealed, and the management has not issued any statement regarding responsibility for the guests.

Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

Latest Thailand News
Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire

12 seconds ago
Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video)

15 minutes ago
8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father | Thaiger Bangkok News

8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father

34 minutes ago
Travel mayhem hits Asia and Bangkok with 27 flights axed | Thaiger Aviation News

Travel mayhem hits Asia and Bangkok with 27 flights axed

1 hour ago
Former Thai boxing champion arrested for multimillion baht gambling website | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Thai boxing champion arrested for multimillion baht gambling website

1 hour ago
Tourism dips as Thailand tackles debt and sluggish growth | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourism dips as Thailand tackles debt and sluggish growth

2 hours ago
Royal tribute: Loy Krathong to proceed with subdued tone | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal tribute: Loy Krathong to proceed with subdued tone

2 hours ago
Thai driver suffers fatal heart attack while driving, friend prevents crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver suffers fatal heart attack while driving, friend prevents crash

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s crumbling footpaths spark tourist safety fears | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s crumbling footpaths spark tourist safety fears

3 hours ago
Thai police return 1.3 million baht in assets to elderly scam victim | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police return 1.3 million baht in assets to elderly scam victim

3 hours ago
Holiday tragedy: Kiwi tourist found dead in Kata hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Holiday tragedy: Kiwi tourist found dead in Kata hotel

4 hours ago
UF AWARDS APAC 2025 winners: Honouring the Asia-Pacific&#8217;s finest | Thaiger Finance

UF AWARDS APAC 2025 winners: Honouring the Asia-Pacific’s finest

4 hours ago
Education Ministry denies school event ban during mourning | Thaiger Education

Education Ministry denies school event ban during mourning

4 hours ago
Woman caught on CCTV stealing 7,500 baht from lottery shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman caught on CCTV stealing 7,500 baht from lottery shop

4 hours ago
How to claim your cash in Thailand’s co-pay wallet scheme | Thaiger Finance

How to claim your cash in Thailand’s co-pay wallet scheme

4 hours ago
Pattaya fireworks to honour Queen Mother with tribute show | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya fireworks to honour Queen Mother with tribute show

5 hours ago
Thailand eyes 1.2 million US tourists with new flight boom | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand eyes 1.2 million US tourists with new flight boom

5 hours ago
2 Chinese men arrested for supplying drug and e-cigarettes to Pattaya partygoers | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Chinese men arrested for supplying drug and e-cigarettes to Pattaya partygoers

6 hours ago
Thailand and Vietnam vow to boost ties and economic links | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Vietnam vow to boost ties and economic links

6 hours ago
2 university students seriously injured in accident on Chon Buri zebra crossing | Thaiger Thailand News

2 university students seriously injured in accident on Chon Buri zebra crossing

7 hours ago
Thailand News | Foreigner injured after attacking trans woman, Monk food fight, United flights return | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand News | Foreigner injured after attacking trans woman, Monk food fight, United flights return

7 hours ago
Man flees to rooftop as Sri Racha apartment goes up in flames | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man flees to rooftop as Sri Racha apartment goes up in flames

7 hours ago
Phuket mourns Queen Mother with island-wide tributes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket mourns Queen Mother with island-wide tributes

7 hours ago
Thai man with rape history arrested for slashing Burmese woman’s throat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with rape history arrested for slashing Burmese woman’s throat

7 hours ago
US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers | Thaiger Politics News

US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin12 seconds agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.