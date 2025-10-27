Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok

Heavy traffic congestion hit Bangkok this morning, October 27, as schools reopened for the new semester, particularly around Samsen Road near Vachira Hospital, where road subsidence led to full lane closures and detours.

Motorcycle taxi drivers in the area reported that traffic began to build up even before 6am. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) traffic officers confirmed an unusually high volume of vehicles on the roads.

The Standard reported that Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has attended a meeting at 10am today to address short- and long-term solutions to the traffic disruptions.

To ease congestion, the BMA has introduced temporary traffic control measures, especially around Nakhon Ratchasima Road, which is now being used as a key alternative route during peak hours.

Samsen Road remains fully closed during the morning (5.30am to 9am) and afternoon (2pm to 5pm) rush hours.

Key adjustments include:

Sanghi Intersection : Inbound vehicles from Sanghi Bridge can turn right to access nearby schools. A special reverse lane may be opened if traffic worsens.

: Inbound vehicles from Sanghi Bridge can turn right to access nearby schools. A special reverse lane may be opened if traffic worsens. Vachira–Suan Ruedeer Intersection : Vehicles from Khao Road can turn left into Sukhothai Road, with three lanes open toward Suan Ruedeer. Vehicles coming from the Samsen–Sriyan area must turn left at Vachira and right at Suan Ruedeer to reach schools.

: Vehicles from Khao Road can turn left into Sukhothai Road, with three lanes open toward Suan Ruedeer. Vehicles coming from the Samsen–Sriyan area must turn left at Vachira and right at Suan Ruedeer to reach schools. Suan Ruedeer Junction : A new right-turn traffic light has been installed, with two right-turn lanes and a turning bay added for smoother flow.

: A new right-turn traffic light has been installed, with two right-turn lanes and a turning bay added for smoother flow. Nakhon Ratchasima Road: Adjusted for two-way traffic with a special reverse lane allowing three outbound lanes toward Sanghi Bridge during evening hours.

Feeder bus services for students and hospital staff around Vachira Hospital have increased from four to seven buses. These will operate on a continuous loop without the usual 15-minute interval.

Three additional shuttle routes have also been introduced to connect students from the Sirindhorn MRT station directly to schools in the area.

To support patient transport from Vachira Hospital, where taxis often avoid picking up passengers, the BMA has assigned city inspectors to help flag taxis and assist patients getting to nearby transport hubs like Sriyan Market.

City inspectors and traffic police are fully deployed at key points, with Dusit district overseeing the school zone and Bang Phlat district managing traffic near the bridge.

Bangkok’s Traffic and Transport Department has completed the installation of traffic signs, road markings, and signal lights at the Suan Ruedeer intersection. Warning signs for contraflow lanes have also been added along Nakhon Ratchasima Road to prevent accidents.

The city is also exploring ways to promote electric ferry services (EA Express Boats). Additional minivans or small buses may be used to shuttle passengers from Nawamin Pier (also known as Samsen Pier) to Khao Road during peak hours.