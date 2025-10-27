Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok

BMA deploys extra traffic officers and shuttle buses to ease pressure in school zone

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner33 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025
125 2 minutes read
Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok | Thaiger
Morning rush hour traffic on Samsen Road, October 27, 2025 | Photo via The Standard

Heavy traffic congestion hit Bangkok this morning, October 27, as schools reopened for the new semester, particularly around Samsen Road near Vachira Hospital, where road subsidence led to full lane closures and detours.

Motorcycle taxi drivers in the area reported that traffic began to build up even before 6am. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) traffic officers confirmed an unusually high volume of vehicles on the roads.

The Standard reported that Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has attended a meeting at 10am today to address short- and long-term solutions to the traffic disruptions.

To ease congestion, the BMA has introduced temporary traffic control measures, especially around Nakhon Ratchasima Road, which is now being used as a key alternative route during peak hours.

Samsen Road remains fully closed during the morning (5.30am to 9am) and afternoon (2pm to 5pm) rush hours.

Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Dusit district officials discussing plans to alleviate the traffic bottleneck on Samsen Road | Photo via Dusit district PR department

Key adjustments include:

  • Sanghi Intersection: Inbound vehicles from Sanghi Bridge can turn right to access nearby schools. A special reverse lane may be opened if traffic worsens.
  • Vachira–Suan Ruedeer Intersection: Vehicles from Khao Road can turn left into Sukhothai Road, with three lanes open toward Suan Ruedeer. Vehicles coming from the Samsen–Sriyan area must turn left at Vachira and right at Suan Ruedeer to reach schools.
  • Suan Ruedeer Junction: A new right-turn traffic light has been installed, with two right-turn lanes and a turning bay added for smoother flow.
  • Nakhon Ratchasima Road: Adjusted for two-way traffic with a special reverse lane allowing three outbound lanes toward Sanghi Bridge during evening hours.

Feeder bus services for students and hospital staff around Vachira Hospital have increased from four to seven buses. These will operate on a continuous loop without the usual 15-minute interval.

Related Articles

Three additional shuttle routes have also been introduced to connect students from the Sirindhorn MRT station directly to schools in the area.

Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Dusit district officials taking the shuttle bus service | Photo via Dusit district PR department

To support patient transport from Vachira Hospital, where taxis often avoid picking up passengers, the BMA has assigned city inspectors to help flag taxis and assist patients getting to nearby transport hubs like Sriyan Market.

City inspectors and traffic police are fully deployed at key points, with Dusit district overseeing the school zone and Bang Phlat district managing traffic near the bridge.

Bangkok’s Traffic and Transport Department has completed the installation of traffic signs, road markings, and signal lights at the Suan Ruedeer intersection. Warning signs for contraflow lanes have also been added along Nakhon Ratchasima Road to prevent accidents.

The city is also exploring ways to promote electric ferry services (EA Express Boats). Additional minivans or small buses may be used to shuttle passengers from Nawamin Pier (also known as Samsen Pier) to Khao Road during peak hours.

Latest Thailand News
Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market

40 seconds ago
Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok

33 minutes ago
Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone

38 minutes ago
China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs | Thaiger Thailand News

China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs

1 hour ago
Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period

1 hour ago
Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket

2 hours ago
Fishing boat captain allegedly stabbed to death off Samut Songkhram | Thaiger Thailand News

Fishing boat captain allegedly stabbed to death off Samut Songkhram

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

4 hours ago
Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth

4 hours ago
United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus | Thaiger Thailand News

United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus

5 hours ago
Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony

5 hours ago
Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge

6 hours ago
October 27: Heavy rain forecast for 16 provinces in Thailand on October 27 | Thaiger Thailand News

October 27: Heavy rain forecast for 16 provinces in Thailand on October 27

6 hours ago
Canadian man praised for aiding injured Malaysian in Krabi car accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Canadian man praised for aiding injured Malaysian in Krabi car accident

6 hours ago
Four dead, including 3 year old, after car crashes into canal in Phayao | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Four dead, including 3 year old, after car crashes into canal in Phayao

1 day ago
Glowing sushi causes health concern over bioluminescence | Thaiger Thailand News

Glowing sushi causes health concern over bioluminescence

1 day ago
Jellyfish barbecue leaves five in hospital in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Jellyfish barbecue leaves five in hospital in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Nigerian drug traffickers arrested in Bangkok’s Nana in undercover sting (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian drug traffickers arrested in Bangkok’s Nana in undercover sting (video)

1 day ago
Phuket’s old prison site set for 165.8 million baht park revamp by mid 2026 | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s old prison site set for 165.8 million baht park revamp by mid 2026

1 day ago
Ayutthaya elephants bow to honour the Queen Mother’s legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya elephants bow to honour the Queen Mother’s legacy

1 day ago
Call centre scam backfires after targeting Deputy Commander | Thaiger Thailand News

Call centre scam backfires after targeting Deputy Commander

1 day ago
Thai Astronomical Society explains mysterious fireball sightings | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Astronomical Society explains mysterious fireball sightings

1 day ago
Trump pushes Thai-Cambodian peace declaration during Malaysia visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Trump pushes Thai-Cambodian peace declaration during Malaysia visit

1 day ago
Pattaya bar offers bounty after thief nabs prized BMX bike | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar offers bounty after thief nabs prized BMX bike

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner33 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025
125 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.