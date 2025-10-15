Thailand aces global aviation safety audit with sky-high score

Thailand’s civil aviation authority has achieved a top safety score in a global audit conducted by an international body assessing aviation oversight standards.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced a stellar performance in a recent international safety audit, scoring a preliminary 91.35% in the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP CMA) conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The audit, held between August 27 and September 8, evaluated eight critical areas of civil aviation safety oversight. Thailand’s score significantly exceeded the global average of 70.5%, reflecting the country’s rapid rise as a world-class aviation hub.

Of the eight audited categories, CAAT received a perfect score of 100% in Aviation Legislation (LEG) and Civil Aviation Organisation (ORG), placing Thailand 20 to 30% above international standards in those areas. Other categories under CAAT’s direct responsibility included aircraft operations, airworthiness, personnel licensing, air navigation services, and aerodromes.

“This high score confirms that Thailand now has a modern, fully compliant aviation legal framework and a strong regulatory body that aligns with the best in the world,” said Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director General of CAAT.

He explained that ICAO’s assessment process was rigorous and uniform globally. Each CAAT division had to demonstrate not only that regulations existed, but also that they were effectively enforced, including issuing penalties for any breaches.

“It’s a comprehensive and transparent process, and we’ve passed with flying colours.”

This achievement marks a dramatic turnaround for Thailand, which was slapped with an ICAO Red Flag in 2015 due to serious concerns about aviation safety oversight. Since then, CAAT has dedicated its efforts to reform, culminating in what is now the highest-scoring audit in over a decade.

The results, while preliminary, are a major confidence boost. ICAO is expected to release the final score on its website in February 2026 after a 90-day review process, according to Media Outreach.

Manat also acknowledged the vital role of multiple partners in this success, including Airports of Thailand, the Department of Airports, Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, airlines, and training centres.

“This was a team effort. Everyone involved deserves credit for Thailand’s emergence as a leader in aviation safety.”

With such high marks, Thailand is unlikely to be re-audited for some time, giving the nation breathing room to further strengthen its aviation oversight.