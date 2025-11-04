Pattaya cracks down on sea lanterns for Loy Krathong Festival

City urges eco-friendly practices and stricter safety measures

Published: November 4, 2025, 2:41 PM
73 2 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya officials have urged locals and tourists to avoid floating lanterns (krathongs) in the sea during the Loy Krathong Festival to protect marine life and public safety.

As the annual Loy Krathong Festival approaches tomorrow, November 5, the City of Pattaya, in cooperation with local administrative organisations in Bang Lamung district, is rolling out safety and environmental campaigns to ensure a more sustainable celebration.

Traditionally marked by floating decorative baskets, or krathongs, in water as a symbolic gesture of respect and renewal, the festival draws crowds of locals and tourists every year. But concerns over marine pollution, fire hazards, and safety risks have prompted the city to set firm guidelines.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet is leading the charge with a public awareness campaign encouraging residents and visitors to avoid floating krathongs in the sea. Instead, designated areas with prepared ponds, such as Lan Pho Park in Naklua, have been set up. For those unable to attend in person, online floating alternatives are also available.

“Krathongs floated in open water are difficult to retrieve, cause litter and bad smells, and harm marine life. We’re not banning the tradition, just guiding it toward a cleaner future.”

In addition, strict safety measures are in place. The use or sale of fireworks, lanterns, rockets, and sparklers is prohibited throughout Bang Lamung district. These items pose serious risks to homes, businesses, and festivalgoers. Violations can be reported to the city’s 24-hour hotline at 1337.

Participants are also invited to wear traditional Thai royal attire, with prizes and souvenirs offered to those who join in. Attendees are encouraged to wear mourning ribbons to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

Despite some pushback from residents and vendors, many of whom have already invested in supplies, officials have stressed that environmental concerns must take priority. For now, no fines will be issued to those who still float krathongs in the sea, but a cleanup crew will be deployed onshore and in the water before dawn to collect any debris, according to Pattaya Mail.

The city hopes the campaign will start a long-overdue shift away from sea-based floating and towards more sustainable celebrations. With designated festival zones, online participation, and safety-first messaging, Pattaya is aiming for a Loy Krathong that’s just as joyful, but far more responsible.

