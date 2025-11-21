Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review

The Justice Ministry confirmed an ongoing investigation into Bangkok Remand Prison after reports surfaced of misconduct involving favours for foreign inmates.

Justice Minister Police Lieutenant General Ruttapol Naowarat has acknowledged reports that Bangkok Remand Prison allowed special treatment for certain foreign inmates, including Chinese nationals. These privileges allegedly included hidden rooms, access to young women, and the distribution of condoms — all taking place inside a state prison facility.

Speaking at the Ministry of Justice, Ruttapol confirmed that the claims were true and called the situation “utterly unacceptable.”

“I have never seen anything like this throughout my career. It is damaging to the justice system, and I believe the public feels the same.”

The scandal emerged after Ruttapol received a verbal briefing last Sunday, November 16. A raid followed, leading to the immediate transfer of Bangkok Remand Prison commander Manop Chomchuen. Ruttapol has since ordered the Department of Corrections to conduct a full internal investigation, including a review of the actions of previous prison administrators.

Ruttapol confirmed that a fact-finding committee is already preparing a detailed report, which will be presented at a meeting today, November 21, at the Ministry of Justice.

“All information, including the room under the stairs, the presence of condoms, and the reports of women being brought in for inmates — it’s all true. We will thoroughly examine every detail and ensure criminal and disciplinary action is taken against anyone involved. There will be no exceptions.”

The minister also sees the scandal as an opportunity to reform the prison system.

“This is a chance to make improvements and prevent this kind of disgraceful behaviour from ever happening again.”

The justice minister will personally visit Bangkok Remand Prison at 9am tomorrow, November 22, alongside Department of Corrections officials and the fact-finding committee, reported KhaoSod.

He said he would consider allowing media to observe, depending on existing departmental regulations.

A regular Civil Service Subcommittee meeting is scheduled for this afternoon, but Ruttapol confirmed that it will be followed by an urgent discussion with the ministry’s permanent secretary and the Director-General of the Department of Corrections to finalise the next steps and brief the press.