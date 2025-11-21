Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 21, 2025, 2:36 PM
63 1 minute read
Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review | Thaiger
Photo of Justice Minister Ruttapol Naowarat courtesy of Channel 8 News

The Justice Ministry confirmed an ongoing investigation into Bangkok Remand Prison after reports surfaced of misconduct involving favours for foreign inmates.

Justice Minister Police Lieutenant General Ruttapol Naowarat has acknowledged reports that Bangkok Remand Prison allowed special treatment for certain foreign inmates, including Chinese nationals. These privileges allegedly included hidden rooms, access to young women, and the distribution of condoms — all taking place inside a state prison facility.

Speaking at the Ministry of Justice, Ruttapol confirmed that the claims were true and called the situation “utterly unacceptable.”

“I have never seen anything like this throughout my career. It is damaging to the justice system, and I believe the public feels the same.”

The scandal emerged after Ruttapol received a verbal briefing last Sunday, November 16. A raid followed, leading to the immediate transfer of Bangkok Remand Prison commander Manop Chomchuen. Ruttapol has since ordered the Department of Corrections to conduct a full internal investigation, including a review of the actions of previous prison administrators.

Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review | News by Thaiger
Photo of Manop Chomchuen courtesy of Thai Newsroom

Ruttapol confirmed that a fact-finding committee is already preparing a detailed report, which will be presented at a meeting today, November 21, at the Ministry of Justice.

“All information, including the room under the stairs, the presence of condoms, and the reports of women being brought in for inmates — it’s all true. We will thoroughly examine every detail and ensure criminal and disciplinary action is taken against anyone involved. There will be no exceptions.”

Related Articles

The minister also sees the scandal as an opportunity to reform the prison system.

“This is a chance to make improvements and prevent this kind of disgraceful behaviour from ever happening again.”

Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review | News by Thaiger
Photo of Bangkok Remand Prison courtesy of Geocities

The justice minister will personally visit Bangkok Remand Prison at 9am tomorrow, November 22, alongside Department of Corrections officials and the fact-finding committee, reported KhaoSod.

He said he would consider allowing media to observe, depending on existing departmental regulations.

A regular Civil Service Subcommittee meeting is scheduled for this afternoon, but Ruttapol confirmed that it will be followed by an urgent discussion with the ministry’s permanent secretary and the Director-General of the Department of Corrections to finalise the next steps and brief the press.

Latest Thailand News
TikTok pulls award from Thai doctor amid clothing brand drama, voting scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok pulls award from Thai doctor amid clothing brand drama, voting scandal

6 seconds ago
Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review

7 minutes ago
Ratchaburi vendors shun co-pay scheme over scam fears | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ratchaburi vendors shun co-pay scheme over scam fears

37 minutes ago
Elephant electrocuted near Phetchaburi national park | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Elephant electrocuted near Phetchaburi national park

1 hour ago
Drunk Russian man injured in Walking Street attack, flips off rescuer | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Russian man injured in Walking Street attack, flips off rescuer

1 hour ago
Tourist attacked on Bangla Road just metres from police box (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist attacked on Bangla Road just metres from police box (video)

1 hour ago
Thai man armed with M16 rifle kills neighbour, wounds another in Chumphon | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man armed with M16 rifle kills neighbour, wounds another in Chumphon

2 hours ago
Miss Mexico takes the crown after Miss Universe controversy | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Mexico takes the crown after Miss Universe controversy

3 hours ago
Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan

4 hours ago
Blacklisted South Korean busted for meth, porn in Pattaya condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Blacklisted South Korean busted for meth, porn in Pattaya condo

4 hours ago
Miss Jamaica tumbles off stage at Miss Universe Bangkok show (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Jamaica tumbles off stage at Miss Universe Bangkok show (video)

4 hours ago
Can you stay and work in Thailand with your new Thai degree after graduation? | Thaiger Visa Information

Can you stay and work in Thailand with your new Thai degree after graduation?

4 hours ago
Pattaya pushes passport upgrade to help tourists and locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya pushes passport upgrade to help tourists and locals

4 hours ago
Bangkok prison chief, guards accused of giving Chinese inmates VIP treatment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison chief, guards accused of giving Chinese inmates VIP treatment

4 hours ago
Bangkok fire in commercial building injures familly of 4 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fire in commercial building injures familly of 4

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after collapsing mid-ride on Pattaya street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist dies after collapsing mid-ride on Pattaya street

5 hours ago
Phuket shop caught selling hookahs and booze near school | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop caught selling hookahs and booze near school

5 hours ago
Cold blast chills Thailand as southern storms roll in | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold blast chills Thailand as southern storms roll in

5 hours ago
2 Thai actresses deny involvement in 400 million baht fraud scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai actresses deny involvement in 400 million baht fraud scandal

5 hours ago
Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup

21 hours ago
Insect larva removed from patient in Bangkok, expert says no threat to locals | Thaiger Bangkok News

Insect larva removed from patient in Bangkok, expert says no threat to locals

21 hours ago
Overstay rules in Thailand: What happens, how much it costs, and how to resolve it | Thaiger Visa Information

Overstay rules in Thailand: What happens, how much it costs, and how to resolve it

21 hours ago
Thailand &#8216;Fast Pass&#8217; to unlock stalled investment billions | Thaiger Business News

Thailand ‘Fast Pass’ to unlock stalled investment billions

22 hours ago
Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos

22 hours ago
South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai

22 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 21, 2025, 2:36 PM
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.