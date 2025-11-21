Bangkok prison chief, guards accused of giving Chinese inmates VIP treatment

November 21, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ เรือนจำพิเศษกรุงเทพมหานคร

The director of Bangkok Remand Prison (BRP) and several prison guards are under investigation for allegedly giving VIP treatment to Chinese inmates, allowing access to electric appliances and bringing Chinese sex workers into the facility.

Thai prisoners reportedly filed a complaint to the Department of Corrections, claiming certain Chinese inmates lived far more comfortably than others and held influence inside the prison.

The complaint stated that the Chinese prisoners hired Thai inmates as personal servants, with preference given to those who could speak Chinese.

The Chinese prisoners also paid guards and the prison director to obtain unauthorised items such as a microwave, electric kettle, air conditioner, and cigarettes.

Moreover, prison guards were accused of frequently arranging visits from Chinese sex workers. The Chinese inmates would be taken to a hidden room beneath a staircase where sexual services were provided. One of the escorts was reportedly a well-known Chinese model hired for more than one million baht.

Bangkok prison director removed over alleged VIP treatment offered to Chinese inamtes
Manop Chomchuen | Photo via Facebook/ เรือนจำพิเศษกรุงเทพมหานคร

Following the complaint, a special operations unit raided three prison zones housing Chinese nationals on Sunday, November 16. However, no wrongdoing was observed during the raid, leading investigators to suspect the operation may have been leaked in advance.

Despite this, officers uncovered evidence supporting the allegations, including electric appliances inside inmate areas, along with prohibited items such as a sharp object and a lighter.

In the hidden room under the staircase, officers found used tissues containing semen and used condoms, which were taken as evidence for DNA testing.

Following the discovery, BRP director Manop Chomchuen and at least 14 prison guards were temporarily transferred to the Department of Corrections headquarters while a full investigation into corruption and misconduct continues.

VIP Chinese inmates in Bangkok prison
Photo via Facebook/ เรือนจำพิเศษกรุงเทพมหานคร

Previously, in January, political activist and former inmate Ekkachai Hongkangwan shared his experiences at BRP on Facebook, describing his time there between 2022 and 2023.

Ekkachai claimed that Chinese prisoners, particularly those arrested in connection with call centre scams, lived comfortably in jail because they allegedly paid bribes to guards and the prison director.

The Department of Corrections denied the allegations at the time but said it would conduct further investigations into the claims.

