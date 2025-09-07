Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products

In the early hours of September 5, a 32 year old Indian tourist complained to the Pattaya Police Station in Chon Buri province. He claimed to have been misled into buying overpriced hair growth and beauty products for 24,175 baht, which is approximately 550 pounds.

While walking along Second Road near the Baywalk project, Ashraf was approached by two men who appeared to be foreign nationals. They engaged him in conversation and persuaded him to purchase hair growth products.

Trusting their claims, Mudasir Ashraf followed them to a shop within the Baywalk project. There, staff members presented him with two bottles of herb-infused coconut oil, two bottles of shampoo, and two boxes of ginseng soap.

They then demanded the substantial amount, insisting he make the payment through a bank transfer. Ashraf complied with their demands but later felt he had been deceived and chose to report the matter to the police.

The Pattaya police documented Ashraf’s complaint and accompanied him to the shop for a confrontation. The shop staff, seemingly displeased, insisted that the prices were clearly displayed and transparent.

However, Ashraf contended that the prices were excessively inflated. Following discussions, the shop agreed to refund 22,800 baht (US$710) but cautioned that they might take legal action if their reputation was harmed by the incident.

While some people have managed to secure partial refunds, others have not been as fortunate. Despite earlier police crackdowns, such enterprises continue to operate, which is causing concerns about Pattaya’s image as a tourist hub.

Local officials are now being urged to conduct comprehensive investigations to prevent similar occurrences and to reassure visitors about the city’s safety and integrity, reported The Pattaya News.

