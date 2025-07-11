Home lottery bonanza: 5,000 cheap Thai homes up for grabs

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to launch a lottery system to allocate the first phase of 5,000 affordable housing units under the ambitious Home for Thais scheme. If approved, the project will see residents moving into their new homes by late 2026.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote revealed that following the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between SRT Asset (SRTA) and the Government Lottery Office (GLO), preparations are underway to finalise the rules for the draw.

“We are preparing to submit the scheme to the Cabinet for approval and aim to begin the lottery process by October this year,” Surapong said.

Once the Cabinet gives the green light, officials will draft the terms of reference for selecting contractors. Construction is expected to start by the end of 2025.

Surapong emphasised that the GLO’s decades of experience running lotteries will ensure the process is “transparent and verifiable.” However, the draw cannot proceed until the Cabinet formally endorses the project.

The first phase is estimated to cost between 6 and 7 billion baht. So far, around 260,000 people have registered interest in the scheme, with 130,000 applicants passing the Government Housing Bank’s initial screening. From this group, 5,000 names will be randomly drawn in the initial lottery.

Unsuccessful applicants will automatically be entered into subsequent draws, including Phase 2, which will offer around 12,000 more units, reported The Nation.

Four pilot sites on land owned by the State Railway of Thailand have been selected for development:

  • Bang Sue Km11 (Bangkok): Just 500 metres from Central Ladprao and the Phahon Yothin MRT station, with excellent transport links.

  • Thonburi (Siriraj): Opposite Sala Nam Ron Market, within walking distance of the Red and Orange rail lines.

  • Chiang Rak, Pathum Thani: Close to Thammasat University and hospitals, only 4.4 km from Chiang Rak Railway Station.

  • Chiang Mai: Next to the railway station, a short drive to major universities and the superhighway.

Home lottery bonanza: 5,000 cheap Thai homes up for grabs | News by Thaiger

Surapong confirmed that Bang Sue Km11 would remain the scheme’s flagship site, offering over 10,000 homes in every phase.

“This project will give ordinary Thais a fair chance to own a home in prime locations. With the lottery system, everyone has an equal shot.”

