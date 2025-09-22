Rayong man found dead inside SUV at Pattaya petrol station

Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning after man found unresponsive in locked vehicle

Police and rescue workers at the scene | Photo via Pattaya News

A man from Rayong was found dead inside a locked SUV at a petrol station along Highway 36 toward Pattaya this past Saturday night.

Police from Nongprue Police Station were alerted to the incident around 9.30pm on September 20. Officers and rescue workers arrived to find the man, identified as 41 year old Kamthorn Phatthawattanakul, unresponsive in the back seat of a vehicle parked near the station’s restroom. The engine was still running.

Initial evidence pointed to carbon monoxide poisoning. The vehicle remained locked from the inside, and there were no signs of a struggle. Police photographed the scene and collected evidence for further investigation.

Petrol station employees said the SUV had arrived at around 4.30pm, and the driver never exited the vehicle. Five hours later, during a shift change, staff noticed the engine was still running and the man appeared to be unconscious. They notified the station owner, who contacted the police.

CCTV footage confirmed that the SUV entered the station at 4.28pm and remained stationary throughout. Police later learned Kamthorn had made a distressing phone call to relatives, saying, “I’m going to die now,” without revealing his location.

His family was unable to locate him until they were informed of the tragic discovery, reported Pattaya News.

Officers are coordinating with Kamthorn’s relatives and reviewing additional evidence. The investigation remains ongoing, and no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Charcoal grill found in the back of the vehicle | Photo via Pattaya News

In a similar case, a woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a vehicle during a journey from Pattani to Betong in Yala province.

The woman, 30 year old Yamiya Lotaleang, reportedly lost consciousness and died at around 4.30pm on August 20, despite appearing to be in good health earlier in the day.

Police from Mueang Yala Police Station were notified by rescue workers of an unresponsive individual inside a car parked at PTT petrol station 418, located on the inbound lane to Yala city in Tha Sap subdistrict, Mueang district.

Officers arrived to find Yamiya’s body inside the vehicle. According to her relatives, she had been travelling from Pattani with the intention of reaching Betong. The cause of death remains unclear.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

