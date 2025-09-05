Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive

separate rubbish as part of reforms aimed at changing public behaviour and improving citywide sustainability. Bangkok officials announced a new waste management campaign, where households will be encouraged toas part of reforms aimed at changing public behaviour and improving citywide sustainability.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing to roll out sweeping waste management reforms on October 1, with its No Mixed Waste initiative already attracting more than 239,000 households.

The programme is part of the city’s broader push to overhaul how rubbish is collected and disposed of, aiming to cut costs, boost recycling, and change public behaviour.

At the BMA’s ninth executive meeting of the year, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt reviewed progress with the Department of Environment. Officials reported that 239,064 participants have signed up via the BKK Waste Pay platform, highlighting strong public interest.

The campaign has been driven by extensive digital outreach, with districts such as Chatuchak recording 38 million social media interactions over six months, followed by Khlong Toei with nine million and Pomprap Sattruphai with six million. Three flagship campaigns have generated the most traction: This House Doesn’t Mix Waste (947,904 engagements), Bangkok Schools Have Changed (385,015), and 1 Million Trusts – Traffy Fondue (61,950).

While enthusiasm for the scheme is high, questions are being raised about the city’s growing public relations budget. The Bangkok Secretariat Office has proposed 106.7 million baht for PR activities in the next fiscal year, bringing the five-year total to 376 million baht. Spending has steadily climbed, from 63.5 million baht in 2022 to a peak of 129.9 million baht last year, before levelling off this year.

City Councillor Napak Pengsuk questioned during an August 1 meeting whether the spending increase is a strategic effort to boost visibility ahead of the next governor election.

Alongside the campaign, the BMA is set to introduce a new waste fee structure. Households producing fewer than 20 litres of waste per day will be charged 60 baht per month if they fail to separate rubbish, but only 20 baht per month if they comply.

Larger producers, including restaurants and shopping centres, will face tiered fees, with rates rising as high as 8,000 baht per cubic metre, according to Bangkok Post.

Chadchart stressed that the initiative is not just about fee collection but about transforming public attitudes towards waste.

Pornphrom Vikitsreth, the governor’s sustainability adviser, said: “This is about building trust, changing behaviour, and making Bangkok cleaner and more sustainable.”