Bangkok

26 year old British man leaps to death from 13th floor in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

26 year old British man leaps to death from 13th floor in Bangkok
MAP: Din Daeng district in Bangkok
A British man, working in Bangkok as an English tutor, jumped from a 13th floor residence, in an alleged suicide. A neighbour discovered the man’s body while dumping rubbish on Thursday morning outside the apartment building in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.

Police report that they were told the 26 year old was depressed and worried because his income had evaporated during the Covid-19 crisis.

A security guard at the property told police that he’d “heard something hit the ground” on the Wednesday night but failed to investigate. A Thai friend of the deceased told police that she’d known the man for six months and had recently invited him to help her prepare items that people could use as protection against the virus.

“It would bring them both a little income,” she told police.

The two were working on the project earlier on Wednesday evening when the man left at around 8pm. She says he never complained about anything and she had no idea he might be suicidal.

The British Embassy has informed the man’s relatives in the UK.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Nation

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Bangkok

Airports of Thailand approves Don Mueang expansion

Anukul

Published

1 week ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Airports of Thailand approves Don Mueang expansion
PHOTO: twitter@RenderThailand

Yesterday, the Airports of Thailand (AoT) board gave tacit approval of a master plan for the third-phase development of Don Mueang International airport costing an estimated of 39 billion baht. The expansion arrangements includes, increase of the airport’s capacity to 40 million passengers a year (currently 30 million a year), a 3.4 kilometre automated people mover system (APM), new car park buildings and a junction terminal offering retail shop space.

Don Mueang was the location of the one and only Bangkok international airport until Suvarnabhumi was opened in 2006. Don Mueang then became the defacto hub for many domestic and international budget airlines.

The new junction terminal plans will cover 100,000 square metres and include commercial space to boost the airport’s non-aviation income by 40% to 50%.

The new APM system will support the airport’s capacity to handle increasing passenger and should also ease crowding and congestion at the airport, which has been effecting traffic jams on the adjacent Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

The AoT board has also approved the outcome of bidding for duty-free counters at Don Mueang airport. Winning the bid King Power Development will be operating the duty-free pick-up counters for 10 years and three months, from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2032. (Surprise, surprise!)

According to a source, the development plan will be submitted to the Transport Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council for review before it goes to the cabinet for approval. Changes to the project will be included in the environmental impact assessment report. The bidding for the third-phase development project is expected to take place within this year at the earliest.

On another current matter, the board has also proposed relief measures to help airlines cushion the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. The proposed measures include a 50% cut in landing fees and parking fees for domestic flights and international flights from and to countries heavily affected by the virus outbreak. However, the proposal will have to be approved by the cabinet before it takes effect. Read more HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Bangkok

Tuk-tuk driver assaults Grab driver in Bangkok

Anukul

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

Tuk-tuk driver assaults Grab driver in Bangkok
PHOTO: Screenshot of tuk tuk assault - INN News

Another Thai tuk tuk driver has been caught out trying to defend his ‘turf’. Tuk Tuk driver Ek has been charged with assaulting a grab car driver after dropping off passengers in front of a mall on Ratchadapisek Road, Bangkok.

After the incident went viral online, Police Colonel Purit Jintranan invited both drivers for a talking at the Huai Khwang station, north of the Bangkok CBD.

After discussing the events, which occurred on March 11 and 12, Tuk Tuk driver Ek has now been charged with 4 different violations, including ‘kicking’ the Grab driver, and will be sent to prison today. However the Grab Car driver has asked the police to let Ek go and “forgive him”. He didn’t press charges. But police maintain that “there will be no mercy” and Ek will have to go to prison and investigate his legal options from there.

Admitting that he attacked the Grab car driver, Ek believes that the Grab drivers “are showing bad intentions towards local taxis and tuk tuks in the area”. He maintained that there are “no taxi mafias in the area” and was where he was consistently waiting for passengers. Ek said that he “wished that the other drivers acting as mafia in more developed areas (in town) would disappear because as a driver he is working a clean honest job just like the Grab drivers”.

SOURCE: thairesidents.com | INN News

Bangkok

30 year old woman jumps from 14th floor in Nonthaburi

Anukul

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

30 year old woman jumps from 14th floor in Nonthaburi
PHOTO: Emergency responders help the woman after the fall - 77khoed.com

Police are still investigating an incident in Nonthaburi, just west of Bangkok. Yesterday at 7:30pm, 30 year old Thanaporn jumped from the 14th floor “from fear of getting arrested by police officers” in a Muang Thong Thani housing estate in Nonthaburi.

Thanaporn was wanted for attempted murder of her sister and two other relatives earlier this month.

Earlier in March she had thrown acid over her elder sister and two other relatives. Rom Klao police department issued a warrant for Room 14/52 on the 14 floor of Building C5, after discovering that the victim was in hiding there.

Fearing being arrested, Thanaporn decided to jump out of a window, surviving with severely injuries to her head and a broken leg. She was rushed to the local Chollaprathan hospital.

39 year old Ratchaneeporn, the owner of the fruit shop, says that she heard the sound of something heavy landing on the awning of her shop. The body of the woman who had jumped, landed on top of a 7-Eleven staffer who was walking past at the time, though fortunately she was only slightly injured.

SOURCE: 77khoed.com

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 days ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 month ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

