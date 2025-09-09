Thailand’s suicide rate climbs, foreigners among growing toll

Thailand’s suicide rate has reached a concerning level, with over 5,200 lives lost to suicide last year, equating to about two deaths every hour.

This makes Thailand the worst in Southeast Asia for suicide rates, far surpassing countries like the Philippines, Cambodia, and Vietnam. In comparison, countries like Russia and India have even worse statistics, with rates in double figures.

The data from the Department of Health, while alarming, is likely an underestimation, as it does not separate foreign suicides from local ones. Research, including studies from Pacific Prime and the World Bank, suggests that the lack of accessible counselling services in Thailand may be a contributing factor.

The statistics show that the majority of suicides are among men, with younger Thai men (ages 20 to 29) predominantly using methods such as poisoning or shooting. Foreigners, mainly older men (50 and over), tend to use more extreme methods like jumping from high buildings, especially in urban areas like Bangkok and Pattaya.

While the data shows a tragic trend, it is important to note that the figures may not be entirely accurate due to ambiguous death certificates and inconsistent forensic reporting. Some death certificates, for example, have simply stated “his heart had stopped” without clarifying the cause.

Furthermore, there is no clear data on the number of foreign suicides, but AI research suggests that foreigners make up about 10% of the total suicide cases in urban areas, which would mean around 520 foreign suicides annually.

In Pattaya, known for its notorious reputation, there have been complaints over the years from embassies regarding alleged mishandling of suicide investigations.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Preecha Natpadong said, “Most suicides are just that. Accidents and murders are rare in these cases.”

However, Pattaya has often attracted media attention due to sensationalised stories, including claims about foreign deaths being linked to organised crime. A review of Pattaya’s local media reports suggests that 36 foreign suicides occurred in the first six months of last year, with a slight rise to 48 in the first half of this year, mostly involving nationals from Russia, China, and South Korea, reported Pattaya Mail.

Despite the media attention, the exact reasons behind these suicides remain unclear, with little research available to explain the discrepancy in methods between Thai and foreign nationals. The situation continues to raise concerns, with authorities working to address the growing issue.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.