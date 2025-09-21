Bangkok shooting: teenagers arrested after motorbike altercation

Motorbike chase ends with shooting in Bang Rak district

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)14 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025
In the early hours of September 20, police from Yannawa Police Station received a report of a Bangkok shooting that left one individual injured, and subsequently informed their superiors. The incident occurred at Charoen Krung 42/1 Alley in Bang Rak district, Bangkok

Upon investigation, the victim was identified as 20 year old Wanchai, who sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh while riding as a passenger on a Honda Lead motorcycle, which also suffered damage from the gunfire.

By approximately 4am the same day, Yannawa police officers, after reviewing CCTV footage, identified and arrested two suspects in the Sakaeo community, Rama 6 Soi 31, Suan Chitlada district in Dusit, Bangkok.

The suspects were 16 year old “A”, the driver and shooter, and 18 year old Nontapat, also known as “Ong”, who was the passenger and recorded the incident on video.

During questioning, the suspects admitted they were riding a blue and white Honda Wave110 motorcycle, registered in Nakhon Ratchasima, for leisure. The first suspect was driving, while the second suspect was the passenger.

They encountered the victim and engaged in a verbal altercation, which led them to pursue the victim from Charoen Krung 107 to the scene of the incident. The first suspect shot the victim, while the second suspect filmed the event. Both suspects fled the scene but were subsequently apprehended in the Sakaeo community, Rama 6 Soi 31, Dusit district.

The suspects confessed to the crime, stating that they were not currently attending school. The police seized relevant evidence and transferred the suspects to Yannawa Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported by Khaosod.

Similarly, Bangkok has seen another violent youth incident in recent days. On September 13, a 15 year old boy was critically injured in a gang shootout near Indy Market in Dao Khanong. In that case, suspects managed to flee the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

