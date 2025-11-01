Thailand braces for downpours as stormy weather returns

Cool mornings and scattered storms forecast across all regions

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: November 1, 2025, 9:19 AM
109 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand is facing another round of unstable weather, with widespread thundershowers and heavy rain expected across the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

An active monsoon trough over the upper South and Gulf of Thailand is drawing humid air into the north and central regions, while a low-pressure cell moves into the upper Andaman Sea. A weak high-pressure system also covers upper Thailand. This weather pattern is expected to bring scattered storms and cooler mornings, particularly in the north.

Officials urge residents to stay healthy and warn farmers to protect crops from damage due to rain accumulation and shifting conditions.

The forecast from 6am today, November 1, to 6am tomorrow, November 2, is as follows:

In northern Thailand, residents can expect cool mornings and scattered thundershowers, with isolated heavy rain in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 21 to 24°C, with daytime highs between 31 and 33°C. Mountainous areas may see temperatures as low as 8 to 17°C. Winds will be southeasterly at 10 to 15 km/h.

The northeast will experience similar patterns, with scattered thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain likely in Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, and Sisaket. Temperatures will range from 23 to 24°C at the lowest to 30 to 33°C during the day, dropping to 15 to 19°C in higher elevations. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 25 km/h.

Photo courtesy of TMD Facebook

Central Thailand can expect fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy downpours in areas including Nakhon Sawan, Chainat, Suphan Buri, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will hover between 23 and 25°C, peaking at 29 to 32°C. Southeasterly winds will range from 10 to 20 km/h.

The eastern region will see widespread rain and some heavy falls, particularly in provinces such as Chon Buri, Rayong, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 30 to 32°C. Winds will be southeasterly at 15 to 35 km/h, and sea waves are expected to reach up to 2 metres during storms.

Along the Gulf, from Chumphon upwards, seas will be moderately rough with waves 1 to 2 metres high and more than 2 metres during thundershowers. From Surat Thani downward, seas will be calmer at about 1 metre, rising in stormy weather. Rain and isolated heavy showers are expected in Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat, with temperatures ranging from 23 to 24°C and highs between 31 and 33°C.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

On the Andaman coast, including Phuket and Krabi, fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast. Minimum temperatures will be 23 to 24°C, with daytime highs from 29 to 32°C. Winds will be westerly or southwesterly at 15 to 35 km/h, depending on location, with waves between 1 and 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in stormy conditions, according to the TMD.

Bangkok and surrounding areas can expect widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. The temperature will range from 25 to 26°C, peaking between 31 and 33°C. Winds will be southeasterly at 10 to 20 km/h.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: November 1, 2025, 9:19 AM
