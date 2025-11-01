Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown

Locals call for fair rules as officials weigh public land use laws

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 1, 2025, 9:47 AM
93 1 minute read
Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket officials met to discuss beach vendor rules after over 100 masseuses petitioned to keep working on public beaches amid a local crackdown.

The row erupted after local officials began enforcing a crackdown on massage beds, tents, and umbrellas set up by vendors on Kata and Karon beaches, citing violations of public land laws.

At a meeting held at the Phuket Provincial Damrongtham Centre, Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai acknowledged the conflict, saying beaches are public spaces open to all, but stressed activities there must comply with legal regulations.

“I have asked for 15 days to allow officials to visit the area and consider solutions. The use of public land must not involve permanent structures. Only temporary facilities permitted by law may be used.”

Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown | News by Thaiger

Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown | News by Thaiger

The meeting, chaired by Samawit and attended by Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee and Manchai Sae Lao, Director of the Provincial Damrongtham Centre, came in response to a petition submitted by beach vendors calling for a fair solution.

Related Articles

Officials are now considering adopting a model already used at Patong and Kamala beaches, where temporary, removable structures are allowed under local authority supervision.

Chalermpong said that it offers a workable compromise between business needs and public access.

“This model could be adapted for Kata and Karon.”

Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown | News by Thaiger

Manchai confirmed that the Provincial Justice Centre will request Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra to set up a formal working group to fast-track a resolution. He also reminded district and municipal officials of their legal responsibility to act transparently.

“Failure to enforce regulations properly may result in disciplinary or legal action under Section 157 of the Criminal Code.”

Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown | News by Thaiger

Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown | News by Thaiger

While officials weigh their next steps, Chalermpong confirmed the new working group will also explore possible compensation or support for masseuses whose equipment was already removed. Any return to beach trading must comply with the law, including daily removal of all structures, according to The Phuket News.

Vice Governor Samawit pledged that officials will reconvene within 15 days to review findings and finalise a plan that balances legal compliance with the livelihoods of affected vendors.

Latest Thailand News
Driver nods off, flips car and sets Bangkok toll booth ablaze (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Driver nods off, flips car and sets Bangkok toll booth ablaze (video)

8 seconds ago
Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown

22 minutes ago
Thailand braces for downpours as stormy weather returns | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for downpours as stormy weather returns

50 minutes ago
Malaysian tourist goes viral for taking over Thai motorcycle taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian tourist goes viral for taking over Thai motorcycle taxi

17 hours ago
British couple swap burnout for bargain life in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British couple swap burnout for bargain life in Thailand

17 hours ago
Thai man bites police after failed attempt to win back ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man bites police after failed attempt to win back ex-wife

18 hours ago
Thai MotoGP extension revs up for Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MotoGP extension revs up for Cabinet approval

18 hours ago
Locals ready tractors to reclaim disputed Thai-Cambodian land | Thaiger Politics News

Locals ready tractors to reclaim disputed Thai-Cambodian land

19 hours ago
Thai woman’s identity cloned by AI in TikTok romance scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman’s identity cloned by AI in TikTok romance scam

19 hours ago
Chon Buri panties thief caught on camera in midnight raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri panties thief caught on camera in midnight raid

19 hours ago
Thai boy attacked with tennis ball by classmate, sustains serious eye injury | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai boy attacked with tennis ball by classmate, sustains serious eye injury

19 hours ago
Lucky numbers draw crowds to Ayutthaya’s sacred basin | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lucky numbers draw crowds to Ayutthaya’s sacred basin

20 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival | Thaiger Things To Do

Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival

20 hours ago
Phuket gambling kingpin arrested in 60 million baht cybercrime raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket gambling kingpin arrested in 60 million baht cybercrime raid

20 hours ago
Julapun takes Pheu Thai reins after Paetongtarn steps down | Thaiger Politics News

Julapun takes Pheu Thai reins after Paetongtarn steps down

20 hours ago
Burmese man stabs wife in Bangkok home over missing mortar and pestle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Burmese man stabs wife in Bangkok home over missing mortar and pestle

20 hours ago
Tree and power pole fall cuts traffic on Patong Hill road | Thaiger Phuket News

Tree and power pole fall cuts traffic on Patong Hill road

21 hours ago
Towed van bursts into flames near Sri Racha District Office | Thaiger Pattaya News

Towed van bursts into flames near Sri Racha District Office

21 hours ago
Thai boy hospitalised after buffalo attack at Buriram home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy hospitalised after buffalo attack at Buriram home

21 hours ago
Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs

22 hours ago
Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong

23 hours ago
Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row

23 hours ago
Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy

23 hours ago
Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp | Thaiger Phuket News

Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp

24 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 1, 2025, 9:47 AM
93 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.