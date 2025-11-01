Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown

Phuket officials met to discuss beach vendor rules after over 100 masseuses petitioned to keep working on public beaches amid a local crackdown.

The row erupted after local officials began enforcing a crackdown on massage beds, tents, and umbrellas set up by vendors on Kata and Karon beaches, citing violations of public land laws.

At a meeting held at the Phuket Provincial Damrongtham Centre, Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai acknowledged the conflict, saying beaches are public spaces open to all, but stressed activities there must comply with legal regulations.

“I have asked for 15 days to allow officials to visit the area and consider solutions. The use of public land must not involve permanent structures. Only temporary facilities permitted by law may be used.”

The meeting, chaired by Samawit and attended by Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee and Manchai Sae Lao, Director of the Provincial Damrongtham Centre, came in response to a petition submitted by beach vendors calling for a fair solution.

Officials are now considering adopting a model already used at Patong and Kamala beaches, where temporary, removable structures are allowed under local authority supervision.

Chalermpong said that it offers a workable compromise between business needs and public access.

“This model could be adapted for Kata and Karon.”

Manchai confirmed that the Provincial Justice Centre will request Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra to set up a formal working group to fast-track a resolution. He also reminded district and municipal officials of their legal responsibility to act transparently.

“Failure to enforce regulations properly may result in disciplinary or legal action under Section 157 of the Criminal Code.”

While officials weigh their next steps, Chalermpong confirmed the new working group will also explore possible compensation or support for masseuses whose equipment was already removed. Any return to beach trading must comply with the law, including daily removal of all structures, according to The Phuket News.

Vice Governor Samawit pledged that officials will reconvene within 15 days to review findings and finalise a plan that balances legal compliance with the livelihoods of affected vendors.