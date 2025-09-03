Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

Bangkok officials have launched an urgent probe after thousands of fish were found dead in a Thon Buri canal, with the blame falling on the construction of the new Purple Line electric train.

Deputy Bangkok governor Wissanu Subsompon led a team of Drainage Department officers and environmental experts to Khlong Samre near Soi Somdet Phra Chao Taksin 21 following alarmed reports from locals. The area is close to Wat Ratchawarint in the Thon Buri district.

Initial findings point to construction works for the Purple Line metro station, where parts of the canal had been blocked to allow soil stabilisation. Officials say this disruption stopped water flow, caused stagnation, and left the waterway choked with sediment.

There are also concerns that bentonite, a chemical used during excavation, leaked into the canal. The substance is suspected of contaminating the water and wiping out aquatic life.

“The construction activities have disrupted the ecosystem.”

Wissanu said that the BMA was working with other agencies to confirm the exact cause.

BMA teams have been tasked with removing the fish carcasses and flushing the canal to restore water flow. The Water Quality Management Office has started collecting samples for laboratory analysis to determine the scale of contamination.

Environmental officers from Thon Buri district and the Department of Environment are also monitoring the site closely.

The construction contractor has already been fined 10,000 baht under the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act of 1992 and ordered to fix the problem within seven days, reported Bangkok Post.

“If corrective measures are not carried out, we will coordinate with the Department of Public Works to consider halting the project.”

The sight of thousands of dead fish floating in the canal has sparked anger among locals, who rely on the waterways for daily life. Residents told officials they fear the pollution could spread to connected canals if action is not taken swiftly.