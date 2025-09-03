Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

Officials say canal blockage and chemical leaks may be to blame for mass fish deaths

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
52 1 minute read
Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of DailyNews

Bangkok officials have launched an urgent probe after thousands of fish were found dead in a Thon Buri canal, with the blame falling on the construction of the new Purple Line electric train.

Deputy Bangkok governor Wissanu Subsompon led a team of Drainage Department officers and environmental experts to Khlong Samre near Soi Somdet Phra Chao Taksin 21 following alarmed reports from locals. The area is close to Wat Ratchawarint in the Thon Buri district.

Initial findings point to construction works for the Purple Line metro station, where parts of the canal had been blocked to allow soil stabilisation. Officials say this disruption stopped water flow, caused stagnation, and left the waterway choked with sediment.

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | News by Thaiger

There are also concerns that bentonite, a chemical used during excavation, leaked into the canal. The substance is suspected of contaminating the water and wiping out aquatic life.

“The construction activities have disrupted the ecosystem.”

Wissanu said that the BMA was working with other agencies to confirm the exact cause.

Related Articles

BMA teams have been tasked with removing the fish carcasses and flushing the canal to restore water flow. The Water Quality Management Office has started collecting samples for laboratory analysis to determine the scale of contamination.

Environmental officers from Thon Buri district and the Department of Environment are also monitoring the site closely.

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | News by Thaiger

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | News by Thaiger

The construction contractor has already been fined 10,000 baht under the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act of 1992 and ordered to fix the problem within seven days, reported Bangkok Post.

“If corrective measures are not carried out, we will coordinate with the Department of Public Works to consider halting the project.”

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | News by Thaiger

The sight of thousands of dead fish floating in the canal has sparked anger among locals, who rely on the waterways for daily life. Residents told officials they fear the pollution could spread to connected canals if action is not taken swiftly.

Latest Thailand News
Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

2 seconds ago
Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

3 minutes ago
E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast | Thaiger Thailand News

E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast

13 minutes ago
17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

21 minutes ago
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

33 minutes ago
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger Thailand News

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

1 hour ago
Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

1 hour ago
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

2 hours ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

2 hours ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

3 hours ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

3 hours ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

3 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

3 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

3 hours ago
Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

4 hours ago
Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

4 hours ago
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

4 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man’s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed

4 hours ago
Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam

4 hours ago
People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video) | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video)

5 hours ago
Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit | Thaiger Crime News

Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods

5 hours ago
PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsEnvironment NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.