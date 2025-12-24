Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge

Photo via กรมทางหลวง

Key insights from the news

  • Thailand and Laos will open the Fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge on Thursday, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations and enhancing cross-border connectivity.
  • The bridge is expected to improve livelihoods in both countries and is seen as a significant milestone in their diplomatic history.
  • Thailand's deputy prime minister met with the new Lao ambassador to discuss cooperation, expressing confidence in deepening ties and supporting Laos's development goals.
  • Both nations agreed to enhance collaboration on border security, crime prevention, and trade, following recent discussions that resulted in multiple signed agreements.

 

Thailand and Laos are set to open the Fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge linking Bueng Kan and Bolikhamsai on Thursday, as the two neighbours celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

The opening ceremony comes as both countries highlight the bridge as an important step in improving cross-border connectivity, which officials say is expected to support people’s livelihoods in both countries. The project is being highlighted as a major milestone in commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Laos.

In the lead-up to the ceremony, Thailand’s deputy prime minister and interior minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with the newly appointed Lao ambassador to Thailand, Sisavath Inphachanh, at Government House earlier this week to formally discuss their cooperation.

According to a government spokesperson, Anutin congratulated the ambassador on assuming office and expressed confidence that his experience and familiarity with Thailand would help deepen collaboration between the two countries. Both sides also used the meeting to welcome the official opening of the Fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge, describing it as a key achievement in commemorating their diplomatic relations.

Bangkok Post reported that the project also aligns with Laos’s broader development strategy to transform itself from a landlocked country into a land-linked hub through improved regional infrastructure.

During the discussions, Anutin reiterated Thailand’s support for Laos’s ambitions and expressed hope for continued progress on cross-border projects, including plans for a Mekong railway bridge linking Nong Khai province with the Lao capital, Vientiane.

Related Articles

In a related development, Thailand and Laos have agreed to step up cooperation across a wide range of areas, from border security and efforts to tackle cross-border crime to managing haze pollution and boosting bilateral trade, following talks between the two countries’ leaders in Bangkok. The meeting also saw the signing of several agreements covering justice, transport, education and commerce.

