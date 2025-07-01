Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch

Thailand covers 50% weekday stays, 40% weekends, up to 3,000 baht

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch
Pattaya’s tourism industry is bracing for a vibrant mid-year comeback, thanks to the government’s latest initiative designed to boost domestic travel and spending.

The Thai Half-Half Travel programme officially opens for bookings today, July 1, with travel taking off on July 4. Under the scheme, holidaymakers can bag up to 3,000 baht per night in government subsidies to make stays and dining more affordable.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Sasikan Watthanajan explained that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is spearheading the project to revitalise tourism while supporting local businesses hit hard by the pandemic and economic challenges.

“So far, over 34,000 tourism operators have applied to participate, and more than 6,400 have been approved following strict checks to prevent misuse,” she said.

Eligible travellers nationwide will have access to 500,000 “rights” under the programme. Each person can claim up to five rights, three for primary destinations such as Pattaya and two for secondary cities.

The government will subsidise 50% of accommodation costs, capped at 3,000 baht per night on weekdays, and 40% on weekends and public holidays. On top of that, travellers will receive 500-baht coupons for each right, which they can spend on food and shopping at approved partner businesses.

As Thailand’s leading resort destination, Pattaya is expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries. Hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues are already preparing for an influx of domestic tourists eager to snap up these generous offers, reported Pattaya Mail.

The subsidies are perfectly timed to build on Pattaya’s steady recovery, which has seen growing numbers of European and international visitors returning in recent months, driven by favourable exchange rates and enticing promotions.

With July and August shaping up to be a busy period, the local economy is forecast to gain momentum, creating fresh opportunities for businesses and workers across the city.

Sasikan encouraged Thais to be ready to book their stays and explore the country’s many attractions.

“This project is a key measure to stimulate tourism, generate income for entrepreneurs across all regions, and allow Thai people to enjoy cost-effective vacations,” she said. “Let’s help drive the country’s economy forward together.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
