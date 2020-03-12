Old “falangs” are Pattaya beach vendors’ lifeline in coronavirus downturn | The Thaiger

Tourism
Old “falangs” are Pattaya beach vendors’ lifeline in coronavirus downturn
Old expats and Thais are the only thing keeping Pattaya beach vendor in business, through the coronavirus tourism downturn. One vendor, Pha Aree, who has been renting beach chairs and umbrellas for 30 years, says she’s survived more than her share of crises, the tourism downturns during the 2004 tsunami, SARS, political strife and numerous military coups.
She’ll get through Covid-19, too, she says
Even though the Chinese have disappeared and other tourists canceled plans to visit Pattaya, her regular customers, older Europeans who come to Pattaya for months at a time, remain. Every day day the old “farangs” arrive to sun themselves.
Pha says Pattaya remains a popular destination for Thais from Bangkok and nearby provinces, and she can still depend on families and groups arriving during holidays.
She’s happy to point out that her her prices remain reasonable, with a day’s chair rental a 100 baht or less and food selling for 80 baht or less per dish.
SOURCE: Pattaya MailKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
A police officer and four local police volunteers been arrested for extortion and abduction in Pattaya. Captain Wuttikorn Plodprong, a deputy investigator of the Pattaya City Police and the four volunteers for police were arrested Saturday, and are now in custody at the local remand prison.
The arrest comes after relatives of an accused drug dealer reported to the Chon Buri Provincial Police that the Pattaya City Police demanded 300,000 baht for the release of a man who was allegedly caught with 200 methamphetamine pills.
The Chon Buri police then conducted an investigation, leading to a sting operation in which they publicly arrested the suspects right in front of the Pattaya City Police Station.
A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police says they face “severe legal action with no leniency.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Miss International Queen 2020 crowned in Pattaya at the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant
The crowd was smaller, face masks became a fashion accessory, contestants had their temperatures checked before going on stage. And the winning contestant’s last name was, (given the coronavirus issues) ironically, ‘Fluchaire’. The annual glitter-fest is open to the world’s transgender women who may or may not have gone through sex reassignment surgery.
Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire was crowned Miss International Queen 2020 at the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, winning the world’s biggest transgender pageant last night. Jazelle Barbie Royale from the US crowned her successor, Valentina Fluchaire of Mexico at conclusion end of the event. Ms. Fluchaire hailed her victory as a win for all trans-women in Latin America.
The contestants participated in full national costumes, swimsuits and glamorous evening gowns.
Despite the hundreds of international events being shelved, postponed or just outright cancelled over Covid-19 fears, the Miss International Queen 2020 went ahead although there were a few empty seats in the audience compared to previous years.
To allay worries, the venue was given a full ‘spray and wipe’ the day before the event by staff in full protective suits.
Second place went to Ruethaipreeya Buanglee, the home contestant from Thailand and Ariella Moura from Brazil in third place.
22 year old Thai contestant Ruethaipreeya Nuanglee says the contest is a chance for transgender people to raise their profile, sometimes muddied by poor media depictions.
“Having a good attitude shows the people that don’t like us that being a transgender person isn’t a bad thing. We can’t make people like us. But I have a plan. I want be a spokesperson to push for a change of law for transgender people.”
The annual pageant was in its 15th year. Thailand has built a reputation as a place with a relaxed attitude towards gender and sexual diversity. Indeed the ‘ladyboy’ or kathoey (Thai: กะเทย) is merely just a part of the fabric of Thai life around many parts of the country. Homosexuality was decriminalised in Thailand in 1956 and the country maintains a reasonably tolerant approach to GLBTI people and issues.
But Thai activists, particularly with regards to transgender people, still complain that discrimination and stigmas in schools, the workplace and health facilities, remain commonplace and can people still suffer rejection by their families. Contestants say the annual pageant is a chance to challenge that discrimination.
The event has been held, on and off, since 1984 in Pattaya, Thailand’s infamous resort town, two hours drive east of Bangkok. Thailand has some of the best sex-reassignment surgeons in the world with people travelling to the Kingdom for treatments every year.
And the winner is…Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Transgender queen crowned in Pattaya
“This is for you, I made this for you.”
The crowd was smaller and there were temperature checks for attendees, but the show went on: Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire was crowned as the winner of what is billed as the world’s biggest transgender pageant yesterday in Pattaya.
To allay fears over the Covid-19 coronavirus, the entire venue in the seaside resort town was disinfected the day before the event by staff in protective suits. Organisers advised anyone who felt unwell not to attend.
Unlike many events cancelled around the world since the coronavirus outbreak, the Miss International Queen 2020 pageant went ahead, although the crowd was markedly smaller than those of previous years, and there were many empty seats.
All contestants had their temperatures taken with hand scanners before being allowed to go onstage in their national costumes, swimsuits and glamourous evening gowns.
Fluchaire hailed her victory as “a win for all trans-women in Latin America.”
The second and third place went to contestants from Brazil and Thailand.
Thailand was the first country outside China to record an infection with the new coronavirus, but with only 50 cases recorded so far, it is no longer even in the 20 worst affected countries.
With the infection rate slowing in China as well, the Chinese contestant hailed efforts to stop the spread of the virus there.
“I’m so proud of my country. It’s like a lesson for everyone, for the earth, we can get through it,” said the contestant, who gave her name just as Lacey to conceal her identity.
The annual pageant was in its fifteenth year. Thailand has built a reputation as a place with a relaxed attitude toward gender and sexual diversity since homosexuality was decriminalized here in 1956.
But activists say LGBT people still face discrimination and stigma in schools, the workplace and health facilities, and are often rejected by their families.
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Old “falangs” are Pattaya beach vendors’ lifeline in coronavirus downturn
Thailand News Today, Thursday, March 12. Daily TV News.
Lazada investigating allegations of facemask price gouging
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
30 year old woman jumps from 14th floor in Nonthaburi
Gold mining company found guilty for avoiding environmental report
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Grab driver turns himself in over missing wallet: cash still missing
200 landmines cleared from old battleground near Burmese border
Tourism officials ponder moving Songkran to July, boosting domestic tourism
Thailand confirms 11 new coronavirus cases
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
Scorcher in the North, weekend storms predicted
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Covid-19 coronavirus UPDATE – Italian lockdown, US surge in cases, death rate up to 3.4%
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
- Coronavirus2 hours ago
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
- Coronavirus1 day ago
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
- Politics2 days ago
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary