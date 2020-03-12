image
image
Connect with us

Tourism

Old “falangs” are Pattaya beach vendors’ lifeline in coronavirus downturn

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

4 seconds ago

 on 

Old “falangs” are Pattaya beach vendors’ lifeline in coronavirus downturn | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - File photo
    • follow us in feedly

Old expats and Thais are the only thing keeping Pattaya beach vendor in business, through the coronavirus tourism downturn. One vendor, Pha Aree, who has been renting beach chairs and umbrellas for 30 years, says she’s survived more than her share of crises, the tourism downturns during the 2004 tsunami, SARS, political strife and numerous military coups.

She’ll get through Covid-19, too, she says

Even though the Chinese have disappeared and other tourists canceled plans to visit Pattaya, her regular customers, older Europeans who come to Pattaya for months at a time, remain. Every day day the old “farangs” arrive to sun themselves.

Pha says Pattaya remains a popular destination for Thais from Bangkok and nearby provinces, and she can still depend on families and groups arriving during holidays.

She’s happy to point out that her her prices remain reasonable, with a day’s chair rental a 100 baht or less and food selling for 80 baht or less per dish.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Captain Wuttikorn Plodprong a deputy investigator of the Pattaya City Police, and the four volunteers being led to jail - The Pattaya News

A police officer and four local police volunteers been arrested for extortion and abduction in Pattaya. Captain Wuttikorn Plodprong, a deputy investigator of the Pattaya City Police and the four volunteers for police were arrested Saturday, and are now in custody at the local remand prison.

The arrest comes after relatives of an accused drug dealer reported to the Chon Buri Provincial Police that the Pattaya City Police demanded 300,000 baht for the release of a man who was allegedly caught with 200 methamphetamine pills.

The Chon Buri police then conducted an investigation, leading to a sting operation in which they publicly arrested the suspects right in front of the Pattaya City Police Station.

A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police says they face “severe legal action with no leniency.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Miss International Queen 2020 crowned in Pattaya at the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Miss International Queen 2020 crowned in Pattaya at the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant | The Thaiger

The crowd was smaller, face masks became a fashion accessory, contestants had their temperatures checked before going on stage. And the winning contestant’s last name was, (given the coronavirus issues) ironically, ‘Fluchaire’. The annual glitter-fest is open to the world’s transgender women who may or may not have gone through sex reassignment surgery.

Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire was crowned Miss International Queen 2020 at the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, winning the world’s biggest transgender pageant last night. Jazelle Barbie Royale from the US crowned her successor, Valentina Fluchaire of Mexico at conclusion end of the event. Ms. Fluchaire hailed her victory as a win for all trans-women in Latin America.

The contestants participated in full national costumes, swimsuits and glamorous evening gowns.

Despite the hundreds of international events being shelved, postponed or just outright cancelled over Covid-19 fears, the Miss International Queen 2020 went ahead although there were a few empty seats in the audience compared to previous years.

To allay worries, the venue was given a full ‘spray and wipe’ the day before the event by staff in full protective suits.

Second place went to Ruethaipreeya Buanglee, the home contestant from Thailand and Ariella Moura from Brazil in third place.

22 year old Thai contestant Ruethaipreeya Nuanglee says the contest is a chance for transgender people to raise their profile, sometimes muddied by poor media depictions.

“Having a good attitude shows the people that don’t like us that being a transgender person isn’t a bad thing. We can’t make people like us. But I have a plan. I want be a spokesperson to push for a change of law for transgender people.”

The annual pageant was in its 15th year. Thailand has built a reputation as a place with a relaxed attitude towards gender and sexual diversity. Indeed the ‘ladyboy’ or kathoey (Thai: กะเทย) is merely just a part of the fabric of Thai life around many parts of the country. Homosexuality was decriminalised in Thailand in 1956 and the country maintains a reasonably tolerant approach to GLBTI people and issues.

But Thai activists, particularly with regards to transgender people, still complain that discrimination and stigmas in schools, the workplace and health facilities, remain commonplace and can people still suffer rejection by their families. Contestants say the annual pageant is a chance to challenge that discrimination.

The event has been held, on and off, since 1984 in Pattaya, Thailand’s infamous resort town, two hours drive east of Bangkok. Thailand has some of the best sex-reassignment surgeons in the world with people travelling to the Kingdom for treatments every year.

And the winner is…

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Events

Transgender queen crowned in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Transgender queen crowned in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire after she won crown at the Miss International Queen 2020 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya - Reuters

“This is for you, I made this for you.”

The crowd was smaller and there were temperature checks for attendees, but the show went on: Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire was crowned as the winner of what is billed as the world’s biggest transgender pageant yesterday in Pattaya.

To allay fears over the Covid-19 coronavirus, the entire venue in the seaside resort town was disinfected the day before the event by staff in protective suits. Organisers advised anyone who felt unwell not to attend.

Unlike many events cancelled around the world since the coronavirus outbreak, the Miss International Queen 2020 pageant went ahead, although the crowd was markedly smaller than those of previous years, and there were many empty seats.

All contestants had their temperatures taken with hand scanners before being allowed to go onstage in their national costumes, swimsuits and glamourous evening gowns.

Fluchaire hailed her victory as “a win for all trans-women in Latin America.”

The second and third place went to contestants from Brazil and Thailand.

Thailand was the first country outside China to record an infection with the new coronavirus, but with only 50 cases recorded so far, it is no longer even in the 20 worst affected countries.

With the infection rate slowing in China as well, the Chinese contestant hailed efforts to stop the spread of the virus there.

“I’m so proud of my country. It’s like a lesson for everyone, for the earth, we can get through it,” said the contestant, who gave her name just as Lacey to conceal her identity.

The annual pageant was in its fifteenth year. Thailand has built a reputation as a place with a relaxed attitude toward gender and sexual diversity since homosexuality was decriminalized here in 1956.

But activists say LGBT people still face discrimination and stigma in schools, the workplace and health facilities, and are often rejected by their families.

SOURCE: Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 days ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย6 days ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย6 days ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย6 days ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก3 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป3 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

Trending