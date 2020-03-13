Thai Airways president and Suvarnabhumi chief resign | The Thaiger

Business
Thai Airways president and Suvarnabhumi chief resign
Two of Thailand’s most prominent aviation bosses have thrown in the towel, citing the Thai government’s bungling of the Covid-19 coronavirus situation. Both resignations happened yesterday.
The president of Thai Airways, Sumeth Damrongchaitham, reigned yesterday afternoon. That corporate bombshell was closely followed by the resignation of the director of Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Sutheerawat Suwannawat. At this stage the Thai government has not responded to the high profile resignations.
Both Thai Airways and Suvarnabhumi have been on the frontline of managing the government’s botched implementation of travel restrictions, punctuated with changes of mind and reversals of policy announcements relating to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. The situation has caused a messy blancmange of ministerial announcements, contradictions, non-clarifying clarifications and confusion for domestic and international travellers.
The Thai Airway’s president, sorry… the FORMER Thai Airways president, didn’t clarify why he resigned, but Thai media report sources within the airline as saying that he was disappointed by “a lack of assistance from the Thai Ministry of Transport in containing the virus”.
Sumeth’s mid-afternoon resignation was confirmed in a formal letter from the national airline to the Thai Stock Exchange. He has overseen a tumultuous time for the national carrier – last year registering losses of 12 billion baht.
The Airports of Thailand (AoT) chief Nitinai Sirismatthakarn confirmed the Suvarnabhumi Airport director’s resignation during a media conference.
“Sutheerawat made the decision to take personal responsibility over the escape of 80 workers from South Korea from a health checkpoint at the airport last week. Nearly all of the workers have since turned themselves in.”
But Khaosod are reporting that Sutheerawat was “disheartened by refusal from other agencies, from the military and immigration to Ministry of Health, to cooperate with the airport in screening passengers for the virus.”
“There was no coordination as agreed in meetings.”
According to the source, there’s also shortage of face masks for staff at Suvarnabhumi Airport tasked with screening passengers who might have the coronavirus.
Business
Gold mining company found guilty for avoiding environmental report
Former director-general of the Department of Primary Industries and Mines Somkiat Phuthongchaiyarit, has been found guilty of colluding with five other parties for trying to avoid the mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
Secretary-general Worawit Sukboon of The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) says…
“All 6 members had a hand in the unlawful approval of a request by Akara Mining Company (or Akara Resources Plc) to expand its second pond and shift it to a new location without having to conduct an EIA.”
Mr Somkiat, along with state officials Sattjawut Nakniyom, Chat Hongthiamchan and Khanthasak Khaengraeng, was found guilty of “dereliction of duty and serious misconduct” in connection with trying to doge the EIA. The NACC found insufficient evidence to find the fifth suspect, Khamphu Khunarak, guilty.
Akara Mining Company and Pakon Sukhum, a former managing director of Akara Mining Company, the sixth and the seventh suspects of the investigation, were also found guilty of supporting and colluding with the three officials.
Secretary-general Worawit Sukboon said that Akara Mining Company had changed the size and location of its second tailings pond, after failing to acquire a plot of land that was reserved in its previously EIA-approved construction plan.
“The mining company then sent a letter to the provincial industry office asking to change the construction plan and location of its second tailings pond. The mining company then wanted the approval without having to submit a new EIA report, the new tailings pond also was much larger at 1,351 rai”.
“Based on previously uncovered evidence, the NACC says it is convinced this new pond contains cyanide and several other toxic chemicals used in gold mining, and will have a negative impact on the environment, which is why the company did not want to conduct an EIA.
“Their acts were seen as colluding in an unlawful activity that would possibly pose a threat to the environment and natural resources.”
Business
Thailand CP Group’s take over bid for Tesco Asia
The 332.6 billion baht deal between the UK’s Tesco-branded Asian interests and Thai conglomerate CP Group, is coming under scrutiny as there are fears it could lead to a mega-retail monopoly. In the deal, the Chareon Pokphand Group will acquire all of Tesco Asia. CPAll and CPF informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand of their surprise investment in Tesco Asia yesterday.
Before the deal can be approved by the Trade Competition Commission, the chairperson of the anti-trust commission, Sakon Varanyuwatana, says that the impact of such a buy-out must be assessed.
“We are waiting for the parties involved to submit details of the deal , under which Chareon Pokphand Group will acquire all of Tesco Asia.”
“The commission had closely monitored reports on its progress but refrained from making comment as it could affect ongoing negotiations and the stock prices of both parties.”
The commission says they expect both Tesco and CP to provide full disclosure about the financial arrangements before they can expect to seek approval from the commission. CP All already operates 8,127 7-eleven stores across Thailand.
“It might amount to a market monopoly and power over other retail store chains if it also acquires the Tesco Lotus brand.”
Tesco announced yesterday the sale of its business in Thailand and Malaysia to CP Group in a deal valued around US$10.6 billion (332.6 billion baht).
A few details about the proposed deal indicate the Charoen Pokphand Group and Charoen Pokphand Holdings would acquire 40% of Tesco Asia’s business in the Thailand and Malaysia, its subsidiary CP All Public Company 40%, with Charoen Pokphan Foods Public Company holding the balance of 20% via its wholly-owned subsidiary CP Merchandising Company, according to The Nation.
Business
Thai Airways announces losses over 12 billion baht for 2019
Thai Airways International and its affiliates incurred a net loss of 12.017 billion baht last year, that’s 448 million baht more than the year before. The airline has been accumulating losses year on year for over a decade.
Speaking about the losses at the announcement yesterday, the vice president of finance and accounting Nattaphong Smit-Ampaisal says that the airline was affected by several negative factors, including a slowdown in global economic expansion, the US-China trade war, natural disasters, the strength of the baht, and price wars with other airlines.
Thai Airways’ (and its affiliates) revenue was 184.046 billion baht in 2019, That’s 15.454 billion baht lower than the previous year, or 7.7%.
“The revenue from passenger and cargo transport decreased by 8.6%, or 15.767 billion baht, while the total expenditure stood at 196.470 billion baht, or 5.8%, lower than last year.”
Nattaphong attributed the drop in expenditure to fuel costs dropping by 9%.
The national airline, and its affiliates, have a total of 103 planes in operation, with an aircraft “utilisation rate” of 11.9 hours per day, slightly lower than the previous year’s 12 hours per day. Cabin occupancy factor in 2019 was 79.19%, higher than the previous year’s 77.6%, with a total of 24.51 million passengers, an increase of 0.8%.
“Furthermore, the company and its affiliates had to set aside 2.689 billion baht as a reserve fund for employees who wished to retire early.”
This refers to the State Enterprise Labour Committee’s announcement that requires state enterprises to pay early retirement packages equal to 400 days of wages to employees who had been working more than 20 years, from the previous requirement of 300 days. The regulation came into effect at the start of July, 2019.
Assets for the airline, and its affiliates, as of the end of last year, was 256.665 billion baht, 4.5% lower than the year before. Total accumulated debt in 2019 stood at 244.899 billion baht.
The airline announced a reduction in salaries and other perks of between 15 – 25% for executives from the president down, to trim costs following the impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was made last week.
Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham says the cut started on March 1 and will last for six months.
“The national flag carrier has felt the pinch of the outbreak, which has resulted in a decline in passenger numbers. It has also reduced its flights on many routes, including those to China and Japan. This situation has prompted the carrier to cut costs.”
