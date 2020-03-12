Thailand News Today, Thursday, March 12. Daily TV News. | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today, Thursday, March 12. Daily TV News.
Tourism officials ponder moving Songkran to July, boosting domestic tourism
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism and Sports ministry are examining the postponing of Songkran celebrations to July 4-7 this year. The idea already has the nod from Tourism and Sports Minister but still needs approval from the Culture Ministry and cabinet.
Meanwhile, the Tourism Council of Thailand has set a lofty goal for local tourists to take 200 million domestic trips this year, also suggesting that tourism operators from the private sectors should make more effort to attract domestic tourism.
But the TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the growth target of 4% for the domestic market is already beyond reach.
Thailand confirms 11 new coronavirus cases
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health announced 11 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at its press briefing today. The new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Thailand to 70.
The ministry said the new patients were found infected in a cluster, the first since the virus struck the country in January.
Officials saythe eleven were at a party in a single room sharing drinks and cigarettes with a Hong Kong citizen, who has since returned to Hong Kong.
Scorcher in the North, weekend storms predicted
Thailand’s Meteorological Department says that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, causing hot to very hot weather there.
How hot, well up to 40 degrees with almost no wind. Meanwhile, weak easterly winds across the Gulf of Thailand are bringing less rain to the South.
From Saturday to Monday, another high pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing more hot weather to the north.
Meanwhile China Mai’s air pollution problem improved a bit today. But just north of the northern capital readings have reached up to 205 and even 239 around Mae Hong Song.
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri
Central Thailand’s Lop Buri province was a battleground yesterday, with fierce skirmishes raging through city streets.
Basically the local monkeys were revolting. Rival monkey gangs took to the Lop Buri streets and brawled for hours with thousands of the warring primates running amok. There’s two warring clans, the city monkeys and the temple monkeys.
The temple monkeys control the area around an ancient Hindu shrine, while the rival gang controls the city streets. Normally the two camps do not encroach on one another’s turf.
Some locals think the scorching heat might have made them hot-tempered, while others believe they were fighting over food.
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
A businessman in Thailand’s southern Trang province is dead after being shot down at his home in front of his family.
Police say the murder occurred on Tuesday night just after 9pm. Thai media report that a 32 year old was eating watermelon with his family when hooded gunman in a white shirt broke into the house and opened fire with a 12 gauge shotgun, killing the man instantly. The attack was witnessed by his wife, their 12 year old son and five cousins, who were unhurt.
Police believe the motive was a business conflict.
Business
Gold mining company found guilty for avoiding environmental report
Former director-general of the Department of Primary Industries and Mines Somkiat Phuthongchaiyarit, has been found guilty of colluding with five other parties for trying to avoid the mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
Secretary-general Worawit Sukboon of The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) says…
“All 6 members had a hand in the unlawful approval of a request by Akara Mining Company (or Akara Resources Plc) to expand its second pond and shift it to a new location without having to conduct an EIA.”
Mr Somkiat, along with state officials Sattjawut Nakniyom, Chat Hongthiamchan and Khanthasak Khaengraeng, was found guilty of “dereliction of duty and serious misconduct” in connection with trying to doge the EIA. The NACC found insufficient evidence to find the fifth suspect, Khamphu Khunarak, guilty.
Akara Mining Company and Pakon Sukhum, a former managing director of Akara Mining Company, the sixth and the seventh suspects of the investigation, were also found guilty of supporting and colluding with the three officials.
Secretary-general Worawit Sukboon said that Akara Mining Company had changed the size and location of its second tailings pond, after failing to acquire a plot of land that was reserved in its previously EIA-approved construction plan.
“The mining company then sent a letter to the provincial industry office asking to change the construction plan and location of its second tailings pond. The mining company then wanted the approval without having to submit a new EIA report, the new tailings pond also was much larger at 1,351 rai”.
“Based on previously uncovered evidence, the NACC says it is convinced this new pond contains cyanide and several other toxic chemicals used in gold mining, and will have a negative impact on the environment, which is why the company did not want to conduct an EIA.
“Their acts were seen as colluding in an unlawful activity that would possibly pose a threat to the environment and natural resources.”
SOURCE: Bangkok post
Covid-19
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) today became the third Thai bank to cease exchanging foreign cash, shut down its exchange booths and quarantine booth staff for fourteen days as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The move comes after a similar move by Kasikorn Bank over the weekend – see original story below.
Yesterday afternoon saw Krungthai Bank follow suit.
The bank said in a statement the decision was undertaken to protect their customers and staff, but that the use of of Thai currency is still fine.
ORIGINAL STORY:
One of Thailand’s biggest banks has announced it is closing all its foreign exchange booths and will cease exchanging foreign cash in its branches, effective immediately.
The shock move from Kasikorn Bank (known locally as K-Bank) came in a directive issued at 5pm yesterday and is due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The order says it is the bank’s “civic duty to act on this very important” issue.
No time limit was given for the closure. All staff who worked in the bank’s forex booths nationwide have been put on a 14 day quarantine and must stay home.
The bank said in a letter that entities such as the health ministry, bank of Thailand, airports authority and duty free giant King Power have been informed of the decision.
Last week Kasikorn closed their branch in Laem Chabang, Chonburi for 14 days after an infected Italian went into the bank.
SOURCES: thaivisa | 77Kaoded | The Pattaya News
Weather
Scorcher in the North, weekend storms predicted
Thailand’s Meteorological Department said today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, causing hot to very hot weather there. Meanwhile, weak easterly winds across the Gulf are bringing less rain to the South.
From Saturday to Monday, another high pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, where many areas of the upper country already have hot to very hot weather. The TMD says southwesterly wind will bring humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North regions. This will also bring thunderstorms, thundershowers, gusty winds, hail, and possible lightning over the upper country.
The forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas; lows of 17-24℃ and highs of 38-41.
Northeastern region: Hot to very hot during the day, with isolated rains in some areas; lows of 21-25℃ and highs of 36-40.
Central region: Hot to very hot in many areas with dim weather; temperature lows of 25-26℃ and highs of 39-41.
Eastern region: Hot to very hot in some areas with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-26℃ and highs of 35-40 degrees Celsius; waves less than a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 22-26℃; highs of 33-38℃; waves under a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26℃, highs of 34-37 ℃; waves under a metre high.
Bangkok and environs: Hot to very hot in some areas; lows of 26-27℃, highs of 37-40 degrees Celsius.
SOUERCE: The Nation
