Agoda touts Asia’s hidden gems in Tourism Day push

Agoda has highlighted rising interest in Asia’s secondary destinations as travellers seek unique experiences, with searches outpacing traditional hotspots this year.

The digital travel platform revealed that accommodation searches for lesser-known spots are growing 15% faster than for traditional tourist hubs compared to the same period last year. The shift is particularly visible in countries such as Thailand, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia, where tourism ministries have stepped up efforts to promote smaller cities and rural areas.

In Thailand, the government has long pushed secondary destinations through various programmes, including tax incentives for domestic travellers venturing to the provinces in the low season. More recently, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports proposed offering free domestic flights for international visitors keen to explore beyond Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Agoda said it is playing its part by supporting properties in rural and provincial areas to transition to digital platforms, giving them greater visibility to international travellers. The platform also partners with Destination Management Organisations to use its data insights and marketing channels to put these locations on the global tourism map.

Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern said the trend has the potential to transform communities across Asia.

“The increasing popularity of secondary destinations provides an opportunity to create a more prosperous travel industry and boost local economies.

“Agoda is proud to support this transformation by raising the profile of these locations to a global audience, as we know spreading the tourism dollar more widely brings a wide range of benefits to communities.”

To mark World Tourism Day, Agoda is rolling out a major promotion. The World Tourism Day sale runs from September 24 to October 8, offering up to 60% off hotel bookings, according to Kaohoon International.

Flash sales on September 27 and October 6 will offer up to 70% off, along with exclusive discounts on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will get early access from September 21 to 23.