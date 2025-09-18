Thailand video news Thailand Endorses UN Vote Supporting Two-State Palestine Solution, Japanese Teens Arrested in Japan for Smuggling Cannabis from Thailand

Thailand is navigating a diverse set of headlines — backing a UN vote on the two-state solution for Palestine, preparing to hike air travel fees, and losing its spot to Vietnam as the top destination for Chinese tourists. Domestically, poverty and household debt remain pressing challenges while authorities push for tougher penalties on repeat drunk drivers. Meanwhile, Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand have sparked concern about cross-border crime. Together, these developments reveal how Thailand is balancing international diplomacy, economic pressures, public safety, and its global image all at once.

Thailand recently cast its vote in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution promoting a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, aligning with 142 other member states. The December 2024 resolution urged Israel to halt settlement expansion and reaffirmed the call for Palestinian statehood. On September 12, Thailand supported another declaration pushing for concrete, time-bound steps toward establishing a Palestinian government free from Hamas. The vote outcome was 142 in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions, showing strong international consensus. Although Thailand has long supported a negotiated peace, observers note it plays more of a supportive than leadership role on Middle East diplomacy, consistent with ASEAN and Global South alignment.

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) plans to increase international air travel fees starting in October 2025, raising existing charges—and adding new ones—to cover rising costs of security, infrastructure, and operations. Passenger service fees for international travelers will go up, and new charges are to be introduced for landing/takeoff, air cargo, and aviation fuel. Even after these increases, Thai fees are expected to remain lower than those in many neighboring countries. The move responds partly to revenue shortfalls despite growing passenger numbers, due to escalating technology and security expenses. CAAT has submitted its proposal to the Civil Aviation Board, and implementation will involve both Airports of Thailand and the Department of Airports.

Vietnam has overtaken Thailand in attracting Chinese tourists, drawing in around 3.5 million arrivals, as travelers increasingly prefer Vietnam due to safety concerns in Thailand such as scams and a recent kidnapping case. While Thailand saw a roughly 7% drop in Chinese visitors, Vietnam experienced a dramatic boost—Chinese arrivals rose by 44% through August, contributing significantly to its tourism surge. Vietnam is also adapting to changing demands by enhancing offerings like festivals, targeting longer stays, and improving services (e.g. more Mandarin-speaking staff) especially in popular provinces and cities. The shift is not only about numbers; it reflects changing preferences among Chinese tourists, who are seeking more authentic and independent travel experiences. Thailand’s reputation, meanwhile, has been affected by cost increases and safety perceptions, even as it continues to receive visitors from other regions.

In 2023, about 2.39 million Thais — or roughly 3.41% of the population — were classified as living in poverty, with the Northeast region hardest hit, followed by the South; Bangkok had the lowest rate at about 1.6%. A major contributor is the heavy burden of household debt, which in early 2025 had reached approximately 16.35 trillion baht, or about 87.4% of GDP, with non-performing loans also rising. Many poor households lack savings and access to assets (like farmland), which limits their ability to cope with debt or economic shocks. To address this, multiple institutions are pushing a 10-point plan that includes better data, stronger local cooperation, vocational training, and making poverty eradication a national priority. Efforts are underway via anti-poverty funds in several provinces and hundreds of area-based development models, though officials warn that unaddressed debt could worsen future poverty unless more interventioners are adopted.

Two Japanese teenagers, aged 16 and 17 from Osaka, were arrested at Fukuoka Airport after returning from Thailand carrying about 14 kilograms of cannabis extract concealed in instant curry packets (about 7 kg each). The arrests occurred on August 30, following their return from Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok two days prior. Both admitted to smuggling the substance, allegedly in exchange for payment, and investigations are ongoing into whether a larger trafficking network was involved. The case has attracted attention given their young age, the amount of THC involved, and how it was hidden. Japanese authorities treat cannabis/THC strictly under narcotics law, and the youth remain in custody pending legal proceedings.

After a surge in repeat drunk-driving incidents during Songkran 2025, Thai authorities are calling for tougher enforcement and penalties for offenders who reoffend. The Thai Health Promotion Foundation, together with other agencies, is pushing stronger deterrents, more severe punishment, and better coordination among relevant bodies. Data show that from 2019-2023, over 284,000 people were killed or injured in crashes related to alcohol, with huge economic and social costs. Under the “From Repeat to Resolution” campaign, proposals include using offender databases for tracking, mandatory criminal checks, year-round enforcement (not just during holidays), and stiffer legal sanctions (including for breath test refusals). These efforts align with Thailand’s broader road safety master plan that aims to reduce road deaths to 12 per 100,000 by 2027.