Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings

Tightened security exposes illicit operations along border

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
60 1 minute read
Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Sa Kaeo province, military forces intensified border patrols, capturing a woman involved in illegal banking activities and two men attempting to cross into Cambodia.

Yesterday, August 17, Border Protection Unit Burapha, Aranyaprathet Task Force, and Ranger Company 1206, along with Infantry Regiment 2, Battalion 1, received information about illegal crossings.

They investigated in Ban Kut Hin, Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, where they discovered three suspects trying to cross into Cambodia. Two Cambodian guides managed to escape under cover of darkness, but officials detained one Thai woman, Sudarat Butprom, a 25 year old from Sakon Nakhon province.

Sudarat revealed during questioning that she was persuaded by an agent to open bank accounts, known as mule accounts, in Cambodia for 4,000 baht (US$123) per account. She decided to travel there in early July. However, she soon wished to return home due to growing border insecurity.

She paid 4,500 baht (US$138) to a Cambodian guide to help her re-enter Thailand but was apprehended before reaching her destination. The officials transferred her to Khlong Nam Sai Police Station to face charges of illegal entry.

Later that same day, the same team found two more suspects walking in a sugarcane field in Ban Kut Hin, Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, heading towards Cambodia. They were identified as Sitthiporn Mankong, a 35 year old from Kanchanaburi province, and Suwat Boonpayung, a 44 year old from Nakhon Pathom province.

Both men disclosed during questioning that they were cousins, recruited by an agent named Mark for work in Cambodia. Before travelling, Mark instructed them to open individual bank accounts and sign documents to establish a company.

Related Articles

They journeyed from Nakhon Pathom to Aranyaprathet district, where a Thai man met them at the bus station and transported them to the border. They were told to walk into the sugarcane field to wait for a Cambodian guide, reported KhaoSod.

During this attempt, they were caught by patrolling officials with company registration documents. The officials plan to further investigate at Khlong Nam Sai Police Station.

Latest Thailand News
Tourist from Bahrain drowns in Surat Thani tubing accident | Thaiger Crime News

Tourist from Bahrain drowns in Surat Thani tubing accident

8 seconds ago
Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings | Thaiger Crime News

Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings

8 minutes ago
Khon Kaen locals find newborn&#8217;s remains in sugarcane field kiln | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen locals find newborn’s remains in sugarcane field kiln

18 minutes ago
Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces

27 minutes ago
Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict

20 hours ago
Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer | Thaiger Phuket News

Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer

20 hours ago
Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute

20 hours ago
Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents

22 hours ago
VietJet Thailand launches Phuket-Mumbai flights at 1,400 baht | Thaiger Aviation News

VietJet Thailand launches Phuket-Mumbai flights at 1,400 baht

22 hours ago
Flood alert in Mae Sariang after car swept away by creek | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Flood alert in Mae Sariang after car swept away by creek

23 hours ago
Airports of Thailand&#8217;s Facebook page hacked, unaffected operations assured | Thaiger Thailand News

Airports of Thailand’s Facebook page hacked, unaffected operations assured

23 hours ago
Man arrested in Pathum Thani for selling ketamine e-cigarette pods | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Pathum Thani for selling ketamine e-cigarette pods

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand’s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth

23 hours ago
Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery | Thaiger Thailand News

Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery

24 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road

24 hours ago
Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri

24 hours ago
Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri

1 day ago
Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks

1 day ago
Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces

1 day ago
Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025

2 days ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani

2 days ago
Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy

2 days ago
Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews

2 days ago
MPs approve 2026 education budget, but some are sceptic | Thaiger Politics News

MPs approve 2026 education budget, but some are sceptic

2 days ago
Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x