Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings

In Sa Kaeo province, military forces intensified border patrols, capturing a woman involved in illegal banking activities and two men attempting to cross into Cambodia.

Yesterday, August 17, Border Protection Unit Burapha, Aranyaprathet Task Force, and Ranger Company 1206, along with Infantry Regiment 2, Battalion 1, received information about illegal crossings.

They investigated in Ban Kut Hin, Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, where they discovered three suspects trying to cross into Cambodia. Two Cambodian guides managed to escape under cover of darkness, but officials detained one Thai woman, Sudarat Butprom, a 25 year old from Sakon Nakhon province.

Sudarat revealed during questioning that she was persuaded by an agent to open bank accounts, known as mule accounts, in Cambodia for 4,000 baht (US$123) per account. She decided to travel there in early July. However, she soon wished to return home due to growing border insecurity.

She paid 4,500 baht (US$138) to a Cambodian guide to help her re-enter Thailand but was apprehended before reaching her destination. The officials transferred her to Khlong Nam Sai Police Station to face charges of illegal entry.

Later that same day, the same team found two more suspects walking in a sugarcane field in Ban Kut Hin, Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, heading towards Cambodia. They were identified as Sitthiporn Mankong, a 35 year old from Kanchanaburi province, and Suwat Boonpayung, a 44 year old from Nakhon Pathom province.

Both men disclosed during questioning that they were cousins, recruited by an agent named Mark for work in Cambodia. Before travelling, Mark instructed them to open individual bank accounts and sign documents to establish a company.

They journeyed from Nakhon Pathom to Aranyaprathet district, where a Thai man met them at the bus station and transported them to the border. They were told to walk into the sugarcane field to wait for a Cambodian guide, reported KhaoSod.

During this attempt, they were caught by patrolling officials with company registration documents. The officials plan to further investigate at Khlong Nam Sai Police Station.