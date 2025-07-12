Teen motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near Bangkok University

Driver saw smoke after motorbike passed and loud noise erupted

Teen motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near Bangkok University
A 17 year old motorcyclist collided with a 10-wheel truck, resulting in his death on Phahonyothin Road’s inbound express lane near Bangkok University, Pathum Thani province.

The incident, which occurred at 2am today, July 12, also left four others injured, including two good Samaritans.

Police Lieutenant Anusorn Wiangsima, deputy inspector of Khlong Luang Police Station, responded to the multi-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, the officers, along with forensic doctors from Thammasat University Hospital and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, found the deceased teenager lying on the road. Fifty metres away, a Hino-branded 10-wheel truck with an Ayutthaya registration was parked on the left lane.

The motorcycle involved, a Honda Giorno without a license plate, was found wedged at the back of the truck. Pravit, the 43 year old truck driver, was present at the scene, waiting for police officers. Four injured men, including two who were directing traffic away from the accident, were transported to nearby hospitals by the Poh Teck Tung Foundation. These included a Honda PCX motorcyclist taken to Paolo Rangsit 2 Hospital and another Honda Giorno rider transferred to Seekan Hospital.

Pravit said that while driving in the middle lane, a motorcycle overtook him before he heard a loud noise and saw smoke rising from the rear of his vehicle. Suspecting a tyre blowout, he pulled over to the side. He was en route to Bang Phli, Samut Prakan from HomePro in Wang Noi, Ayutthaya.

