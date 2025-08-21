Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident

Truck crash sparks debate on pedestrian safety measures

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
210 1 minute read
Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred when a 79 year old man was unable to use a pedestrian overpass and attempted to cross a road, resulting in his death after being struck by a 10-wheel truck.

The accident took place at 4.30pm yesterday, August 20, on Phutthasakhon Road, near the Sakorn Kasem intersection in Samut Sakhon province. Police Lieutenant Tiwatpol Thawitsangkasak, Deputy Inspector at Krathum Baen Police Station, along with a doctor from Krathum Baen Hospital and a rescue team from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the body of the elderly man, a resident of Nong Khaem district in Bangkok, according to his identification card. Near his body, a walking cane and a bag were discovered, which police collected to return to the family.

A short distance away, a white Isuzu 10-wheel truck, registration number 82-3225 from Samut Sakhon, was parked. The truck was loaded with steel used for construction.

The truck driver, who waited for the police, stated that he was en route to deliver goods to Khra Rai subdistrict in Samut Sakhon. He explained that as he was overtaking a car, he noticed it slowing down. However, he was unable to stop his vehicle in time, resulting in the collision with the man who was crossing the road.

Following the accident, the body was transported to the forensic institute at Siriraj Hospital. The truck driver was taken to Krathum Baen Police Station for questioning and legal proceedings. The deceased’s family was informed to collect the body for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a fatal accident took place on Rama 2 Road when a GrabFood rider’s motorcycle crashed into the rear of a parked 10-wheel truck, killing the rider at 2.15am on August 14.

Police Captain Prasert Phunkaew of Samae Dam Police Station said the crash happened near an oil station at the entrance of Soi Rama 2, 94, in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district.

Latest Thailand News
Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen

5 minutes ago
Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories | Thaiger Business News

Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories

15 minutes ago
Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden

36 minutes ago
Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video)

44 minutes ago
Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar

57 minutes ago
Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame

60 minutes ago
Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers

60 minutes ago
Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025

1 hour ago
Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured | Thaiger Crime News

Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured

1 hour ago
Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck

3 hours ago
New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade | Thaiger Crime News

Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade

3 hours ago
Mystery surrounds woman&#8217;s death during Pattani to Betong journey | Thaiger Thailand News

Mystery surrounds woman’s death during Pattani to Betong journey

3 hours ago
Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured

3 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police | Thaiger Crime News

Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police

3 hours ago
Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple

3 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions

3 hours ago
Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | Thaiger Aviation News

Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break

4 hours ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports

4 hours ago
Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental | Thaiger Crime News

Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental

4 hours ago
1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket&#8217;s Kata Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket’s Kata Beach

4 hours ago
Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push

4 hours ago
Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum | Thaiger Thailand News

Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum

4 hours ago
Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam

4 hours ago
Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident

4 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
210 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x