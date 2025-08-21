Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident

A tragic incident occurred when a 79 year old man was unable to use a pedestrian overpass and attempted to cross a road, resulting in his death after being struck by a 10-wheel truck.

The accident took place at 4.30pm yesterday, August 20, on Phutthasakhon Road, near the Sakorn Kasem intersection in Samut Sakhon province. Police Lieutenant Tiwatpol Thawitsangkasak, Deputy Inspector at Krathum Baen Police Station, along with a doctor from Krathum Baen Hospital and a rescue team from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the body of the elderly man, a resident of Nong Khaem district in Bangkok, according to his identification card. Near his body, a walking cane and a bag were discovered, which police collected to return to the family.

A short distance away, a white Isuzu 10-wheel truck, registration number 82-3225 from Samut Sakhon, was parked. The truck was loaded with steel used for construction.

The truck driver, who waited for the police, stated that he was en route to deliver goods to Khra Rai subdistrict in Samut Sakhon. He explained that as he was overtaking a car, he noticed it slowing down. However, he was unable to stop his vehicle in time, resulting in the collision with the man who was crossing the road.

Following the accident, the body was transported to the forensic institute at Siriraj Hospital. The truck driver was taken to Krathum Baen Police Station for questioning and legal proceedings. The deceased’s family was informed to collect the body for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

