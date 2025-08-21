Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row

Pattaya police arrested armed suspect after CCTV caught his violent outburst at a local restaurant

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
496 1 minute read
Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A furious father sparked chaos in Pattaya after pistol-whipping a woman and firing a shot into the air during a restaurant clash.

The shocking incident occurred on Sunday, August 17, on Soi Phothisan 8, but the suspect was arrested three days later after police obtained damning CCTV evidence.

At 5pm yesterday, August 20, officers from Bang Lamung Police Station raided a home and iron workshop on Soi Naklua 14 (Soi Noree), acting on a search warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court.

Their target was 43 year old machinist Pattana “Pat” Simanta from Udon Thani, suspected of launching a violent gun attack on a woman he’d never met.

Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row | News by Thaiger

Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row | News by Thaiger

During the raid, police uncovered a black 9mm Beretta PX4 semi-automatic pistol and more than 40 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a drawer at the workshop. Pattana was arrested at the scene.

Related Articles

Under questioning, Pattana admitted to owning the weapon and confessed to the violent outburst.

According to his statement, he had been dining with his child when a woman, apparently drunk and in her early thirties, approached their table and began shouting insults. An argument escalated, and Pattana, in a moment of rage, struck the woman in the face with the butt of his handgun and then fired a shot into the air to scare her off.

“She started screaming at me for no reason. I just lost it,” Pattana reportedly told investigators.

Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row | News by Thaiger

Both parties fled the scene after the altercation. Police later identified the woman as 29 year old Angsumarin, who declined to speak to the media, citing fear and emotional trauma, according to The Pattaya News.

Reporters visiting the restaurant confirmed from staff that the man and woman had been sitting separately and were not previously acquainted. Witnesses described a brief but explosive confrontation that ended when staff intervened.

Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row | News by Thaiger

Pattana has been charged under Thailand’s Firearms Act. Further charges relating to the assault are being considered as the investigation continues.

Police are now reviewing CCTV and witness accounts to determine whether additional legal action will be pursued.

Latest Thailand News
Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen

5 minutes ago
Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories | Thaiger Business News

Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories

16 minutes ago
Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden

36 minutes ago
Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video)

45 minutes ago
Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar

58 minutes ago
Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame

1 hour ago
Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers

1 hour ago
Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025

1 hour ago
Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured | Thaiger Crime News

Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured

1 hour ago
Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck

3 hours ago
New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade | Thaiger Crime News

Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade

3 hours ago
Mystery surrounds woman&#8217;s death during Pattani to Betong journey | Thaiger Thailand News

Mystery surrounds woman’s death during Pattani to Betong journey

3 hours ago
Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured

3 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police | Thaiger Crime News

Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police

3 hours ago
Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple

3 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions

3 hours ago
Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | Thaiger Aviation News

Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break

4 hours ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports

4 hours ago
Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental | Thaiger Crime News

Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental

4 hours ago
1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket&#8217;s Kata Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket’s Kata Beach

4 hours ago
Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push

4 hours ago
Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum | Thaiger Thailand News

Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum

4 hours ago
Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam

4 hours ago
Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
496 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x