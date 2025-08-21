Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row

A furious father sparked chaos in Pattaya after pistol-whipping a woman and firing a shot into the air during a restaurant clash.

The shocking incident occurred on Sunday, August 17, on Soi Phothisan 8, but the suspect was arrested three days later after police obtained damning CCTV evidence.

At 5pm yesterday, August 20, officers from Bang Lamung Police Station raided a home and iron workshop on Soi Naklua 14 (Soi Noree), acting on a search warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court.

Their target was 43 year old machinist Pattana “Pat” Simanta from Udon Thani, suspected of launching a violent gun attack on a woman he’d never met.

During the raid, police uncovered a black 9mm Beretta PX4 semi-automatic pistol and more than 40 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a drawer at the workshop. Pattana was arrested at the scene.

Under questioning, Pattana admitted to owning the weapon and confessed to the violent outburst.

According to his statement, he had been dining with his child when a woman, apparently drunk and in her early thirties, approached their table and began shouting insults. An argument escalated, and Pattana, in a moment of rage, struck the woman in the face with the butt of his handgun and then fired a shot into the air to scare her off.

“She started screaming at me for no reason. I just lost it,” Pattana reportedly told investigators.

Both parties fled the scene after the altercation. Police later identified the woman as 29 year old Angsumarin, who declined to speak to the media, citing fear and emotional trauma, according to The Pattaya News.

Reporters visiting the restaurant confirmed from staff that the man and woman had been sitting separately and were not previously acquainted. Witnesses described a brief but explosive confrontation that ended when staff intervened.

Pattana has been charged under Thailand’s Firearms Act. Further charges relating to the assault are being considered as the investigation continues.

Police are now reviewing CCTV and witness accounts to determine whether additional legal action will be pursued.