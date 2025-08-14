GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok

A collision occurred on Rama 2 Road when a motorcycle driven by a GrabFood rider collided with the back of a parked 10-wheel truck, resulting in the rider’s death today, August 14, at 2.15am.

Police Captain Prasert Phunkaew from Samae Dam Police Station reported the accident took place near an oil station at the entrance of Soi Rama 2, 94, in the Bang Khun Thian district of Bangkok. The scene was examined by forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital alongside Po Tek Tung Foundation volunteers.

The accident occurred on a three-lane road heading towards the Rama 2 interchange. In the leftmost lane, a black Honda motorcycle with Bangkok registration collided with a white Isuzu 10-wheel truck, registered in Pathum Thani, which was parked due to a tyre failure. The impact left the motorbike severely damaged at the front.

Nearby, the body of the motorbike rider, 48 year old Samran, was discovered. He was wearing a green rider jacket and long trousers. The rider suffered facial injuries and was found deceased on his back. Officials collected evidence from the scene for further investigation.

Banyat, the 53 year old truck driver, stated he was travelling from Mahachai to Talat Thai when two rear left tyres burst. He parked the truck on the roadside near the oil station and activated the hazard lights.

Banyat added that while seeking assistance at the station, he heard a loud crash and discovered the motorcycle had hit the back of his parked truck, reported KhaoSod.

Police are continuing to investigate the truck driver further. The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy at Siriraj Hospital’s forensic institute, with relatives expected to be contacted subsequently.

