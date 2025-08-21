Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam

A court in Buriram has sentenced a 28 year old woman known as Oi to 830 years in prison for fraudulently posing as an embassy official and deceiving 166 workers into believing they would be employed in Australia.

The scam resulted in losses exceeding 10 million baht (US$307,210). The workers, from Phutthaisong district in Buriram province, reported the incident to the Phutthaisong Police Station.

Oi and six accomplices allegedly promised high-paying agricultural and hotel jobs in Australia, charging fees between 60,000 and 120,000 baht (US$1,840 and 3,690) per person for processing.

The police arrested Oi following a warrant issued by Buriram provincial court (No. 22/2568), and the prosecution filed charges. On August 20, the Buriram provincial court delivered its verdict.

Volunteer lawyer Darin Channarong from the Lawyers Council under the Royal Patronage stated that the court sentenced the accused to 166 counts of imprisonment, totalling 830 years. However, due to a confession, the sentence was halved to 332 years and 996 months.

Under the criminal code, the maximum sentence is capped at 20 years. Additionally, Oi must repay 10,790,000 baht (US$331,510), with some assets already seized.

The victims identified six other individuals allegedly involved, all of whom denied the charges. The prosecutor has directed investigators to further examine financial links to Oi. If evidence implicates others, they will face charges, with the legal team gathering evidence for additional prosecutions.

Victims expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, appreciating the justice served but urging for action against all accomplices to prevent further harm. Many victims had hoped to earn money abroad for their families, even taking loans to cover fees, only to be deceived, reported KhaoSod.

They also called on the Labour Ministry to consider policies allowing those aged 45 and above to work overseas, recognising their financial responsibilities and lack of family support.