Thaksin skips Supreme Court hearing over hospital jail stay

Thaksin Shinawatra will not attend the Supreme Court tomorrow, as it reviews whether he served his prison sentence during his extended stay at Police General Hospital (PGH).

According to his lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, the former Thai prime minister was not required to appear for the hearing at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Case Division for Persons Holding Political Positions tomorrow, June 13.

Thaksin’s legal team requested a 30-day extension for document submission, which the court rescheduled to June 23. However, his lawyers will attend the hearing tomorrow to provide necessary clarifications.

In April, the court decided to investigate whether Thaksin had effectively served his sentence while being treated at the PGH. This decision followed the dismissal of a petition by former Democrat MP Charnchai Issarasenarak, who questioned whether Thaksin’s hospital admission and subsequent stay until parole counted as serving his prison term.

Thaksin returned to Thailand on August 22, after over 15 years of self-imposed exile. Upon his return, he received an eight-year prison sentence in three cases, later reduced to one year by royal clemency, for abuse of authority and conflict of interest during his tenure as prime minister before 2006. He was initially sent to Bangkok Remand Prison but was transferred to Police General Hospital just 13 hours later on the same night.

He remained in the hospital until his early parole last year, raising concerns about possible preferential treatment. Critics questioned his illness, noting his apparent recovery soon after leaving the hospital.

The Medical Council of Thailand found no evidence of critical illness during his hospital stay and took disciplinary action against several doctors involved. Opposition members raised the issue of Thaksin’s illness during a recent censure debate, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials had previously cited patient confidentiality and potential risks to Thaksin’s life if he returned to prison. A widely circulated photo on social media allegedly shows Thaksin being taken from his room at Police General Hospital in Bangkok for CT and MRI scans in October 2023.