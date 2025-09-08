Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date

Supporters and critics watch closely as high-stakes court appearance approaches

Monday, September 8, 2025
Photo via Channel 3

The former Prime Minister (PM) of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra, kept his word by returning to Thailand via Don Mueang International Airport this afternoon, September 8, following a medical trip to Dubai.

The ex-PM drew public attention on the night of September 4 when his luxury private jet, a Bombardier Global 7500, departed from the MJets Private Jet Terminal at Don Mueang Airport.

Thai political enthusiasts closely monitored Flightradar24 to track his movements and speculated that Thaksin might be attempting to flee the country, as he was scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, September 9, over questions regarding his hospital stay.

Thaksin was initially transferred to prison upon his return to Thailand last year after 15 years of self-imposed exile. However, he was quickly moved to the Police General Hospital, where he remained until receiving a royal pardon, after which he was allowed to return home.

Members of the public, political activists, and several politicians voiced suspicions about the privileges he received and questioned the legality of the actions of officials who permitted him to serve his sentence in a hospital. The matter has since gone before the courts.

Thaksin arrives Bangkok after Dubai trip
Photo via Channel 3

Addressing speculation about his latest overseas trip, Thaksin explained that he had originally planned to travel to Singapore to see a trusted doctor.

However, he claimed immigration officers at Don Mueang Airport delayed him with lengthy questioning and searches, causing him to miss his slot at a private airport in Singapore, which closed before his arrival.

As a result, he diverted to Dubai, where he said another skilled doctor he trusted was available. Thaksin added that he also wished to reconnect with friends he had not seen in over two years since his return to Thailand.

He pledged to return to face court proceedings tomorrow regarding the hospital stay case, stressing that he would be back in Thailand no later than today.

Thaksin arrives Thailand before court date
Photo via DailyNews

Public attention was reignited this morning when Thaksin’s jet departed Dubai for Singapore. Many wondered whether he would uphold his promise, which he ultimately did.

The former PM’s aircraft landed at Don Mueang Airport at 2.55pm, carrying three cabin crew and five close associates. A black Mercedes-Benz collected him and immediately left the airport.

Thai news outlets reported that Thaksin briefly lowered his car window to acknowledge journalists waiting to cover his return.

