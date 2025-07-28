Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur

Call for unity grows as regional leaders seek solutions

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 28, 2025
284 1 minute read
Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

The Thai Government has been officially invited by Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia and current ASEAN Chair, to join a consultation focused on regional peace efforts.

This meeting is planned for today, July 28, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Kuala Lumpur, with the Thai delegation departing from the Royal Thai Air Force Base at 10.30am. The meeting is scheduled for 3pm Malaysian time.

Leading the Thai delegation will be Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, accompanied by Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs; General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Minister of Defense; Doctor Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister; and Jirayu Houngsub, who is both a Thai Government spokesperson and a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia border situation.

It has been confirmed that the ASEAN Chair has extended invitations to Cambodian government representatives as well. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is expected to be present at the meeting.

Jirayu Houngsub addressed recent reports in some Thai media outlets, which claimed that Thailand would agree to use Cambodia’s 1:200,000-scale map in ceasefire negotiations. He clarified that these reports are entirely false and unfounded. The Thai Government remains committed to using the 1:50,000-scale map.

Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

“No government or person would ever sell out their own country. At a time when the nation faces threats, spreading such misinformation must be approached with extreme caution.”

Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

He further emphasised that the upcoming consultation aims to consider all proposals that might help restore peace. The Thai Government is resolute in its commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, down to every square inch, reported The Pattaya News.

Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur | News by Thaiger

In similar news, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has extended vital assistance to those affected by the intensifying Thai-Cambodian border conflict, pledging aid for the injured and support to help victims rebuild their lives.

Latest Thailand News
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

19 minutes ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

1 hour ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

4 hours ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

4 hours ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

4 hours ago
Cambodian rocket attack on Sisaket kills one, injures another | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian rocket attack on Sisaket kills one, injures another

6 hours ago
Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road | Thaiger Road deaths

Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road

6 hours ago
Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown

6 hours ago
Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance

7 hours ago
Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation | Thaiger Crime News

Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation

7 hours ago
Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur

7 hours ago
Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured

7 hours ago
Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video)

7 hours ago
AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension | Thaiger Aviation News

AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension

8 hours ago
Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes

8 hours ago
Man drowns in Samut Prakan canal despite rescue attempt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man drowns in Samut Prakan canal despite rescue attempt

8 hours ago
Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo

8 hours ago
Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach

1 day ago
Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border

1 day ago
Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites

1 day ago
Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists

1 day ago
Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets

1 day ago
Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions

1 day ago
Thailand faces drought risk by 2026 amid ongoing flooding concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand faces drought risk by 2026 amid ongoing flooding concerns

1 day ago
Phuket invests 50 million baht in underpass lighting upgrades | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket invests 50 million baht in underpass lighting upgrades

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 28, 2025
284 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x