Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur

The Thai Government has been officially invited by Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia and current ASEAN Chair, to join a consultation focused on regional peace efforts.

This meeting is planned for today, July 28, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Kuala Lumpur, with the Thai delegation departing from the Royal Thai Air Force Base at 10.30am. The meeting is scheduled for 3pm Malaysian time.

Leading the Thai delegation will be Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, accompanied by Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs; General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Minister of Defense; Doctor Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister; and Jirayu Houngsub, who is both a Thai Government spokesperson and a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia border situation.

It has been confirmed that the ASEAN Chair has extended invitations to Cambodian government representatives as well. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is expected to be present at the meeting.

Loading…

Jirayu Houngsub addressed recent reports in some Thai media outlets, which claimed that Thailand would agree to use Cambodia’s 1:200,000-scale map in ceasefire negotiations. He clarified that these reports are entirely false and unfounded. The Thai Government remains committed to using the 1:50,000-scale map.

“No government or person would ever sell out their own country. At a time when the nation faces threats, spreading such misinformation must be approached with extreme caution.”

He further emphasised that the upcoming consultation aims to consider all proposals that might help restore peace. The Thai Government is resolute in its commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, down to every square inch, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has extended vital assistance to those affected by the intensifying Thai-Cambodian border conflict, pledging aid for the injured and support to help victims rebuild their lives.