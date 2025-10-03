Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme

A Bangkok woman was arrested for allegedly operating bank accounts linked to a transnational money laundering network worth over 5 billion baht.

Nicknamed the “Bangkok granny banker” by online sleuths, the suspect was nabbed by Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) officers while walking along Ngam Wong Wan Road in the city’s Chatuchak district.

Police identified her as Wimol, who was already wanted under two arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on April 25 last year and again on February 26 this year.

According to ECD commander Police Major General Tasaphum Jaruprat, the charges against her include conspiracy to defraud the public, money laundering, entering false information into a computer system, and facilitating cybercrime by providing access to her bank accounts. She also faces charges linked to collaboration with a transnational criminal organisation.

Investigators allege that Wimol opened several bank accounts on behalf of foreign nationals, which were later used to launder billions of baht for an international crime syndicate.

Police say this was not her first brush with the law. Wimol previously served time at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution after being convicted in an unrelated fraud case that caused damages totalling 9 million baht.

Following her release, ECD officers kept tabs on her movements and eventually caught up with her this week.

During questioning, Wimol reportedly admitted that in 2023, she was approached by an unidentified woman who convinced her to open accounts for what she claimed was a legitimate online business.

She agreed and handed over the banking details, but lost contact with the woman shortly after. It was only later that she discovered the accounts were being used for criminal purposes, reported Bangkok Post.

Wimol has been transferred to ECD Sub-division 3 for further legal action.

Officers say the arrest is part of a wider crackdown on transnational fraud and online financial crime. They are urging the public, particularly elderly or financially vulnerable persons, not to open or rent out bank accounts on behalf of others.