Election Commission to reject petition against Pheu Thai Party

Political tensions rise as the EC nears a decision on Thaksin’s alleged influence over major parties

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to reject a petition aimed at dissolving the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its five coalition partners, after allegations that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra influenced the parties’ operations.

The petition, which has been under review by the political registrar of the EC, claims that Thaksin exerted control over these parties, despite no official affiliation with any of them.

The petition was filed in August last year following a high-profile meeting at Thaksin’s Bangkok residence, which was attended by key figures from Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, United Thai Nation, Palang Pracharath, Chartthaipattana, and Prachachat parties. This meeting coincided with the controversial removal of Srettha Thavisin as prime minister, sparking concerns of external interference in the political process.

Photo of Baan Chan Song La, courtesy of KhaoSod English via X

At the heart of the petition is the claim that Thaksin’s influence could violate the 2018 Organic Law on Political Parties, which prohibits external figures from interfering in party affairs. If the allegations were proven, they could lead to the dissolution of the parties involved.

However, despite the serious nature of these claims, both a panel within the EC and the political registrar have recommended dismissing the case. They argue that the evidence provided does not substantiate the claims that the meeting was directly related to the formation of the Paetongtarn administration, reported Bangkok Post.

“There is not enough proof to establish that the meeting was linked to the formation of the Paetongtarn administration.”

The political heat is turned up further as the House of Representatives votes tomorrow, September 5, to elect a new Prime Minister following Paetongtarn’s ousting. This vote has the potential to significantly alter the country’s political dynamics. In accordance with the Constitution, the entire Cabinet was removed from office, with the caretaker government remaining in place until a new administration is formed.

The Bhumjaithai Party has nominated its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, for Prime Minister, while the Pheu Thai Party has put forward Chaikasem Nitisiri.

