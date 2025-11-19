Miss Teen Cambodia contestant accuses Thailand of starting war (video)

A Miss Teen Cambodia contestant sparked controversy when she tearfully accused Thailand of provoking conflict during a speech at a national pageant event.

The woman accused Thailand of instigating conflict and demanding the return of 18 Cambodian soldiers.

The moment unfolded during the pageant finals and was later uploaded to TikTok by the account @queencambodiaofficial_17. The video, which quickly went viral, shows the young contestant holding a Cambodian flag and tearing up as she addressed the audience in both Khmer and English.

“Cambodia and Thailand have always lived together in peace. But now that peace has ended because Thailand started the war, something we never asked for. We do not want to fight. We want peace. We are not enemies. We are neighbours, human beings who deserve safety and a future free from hatred and war. Thank you.”

She then walked off stage as the audience and fellow contestants offered a round of applause.

The clip’s caption read, “Her tears are falling,” and within hours, the video sparked outrage online. The phrase “Thailand started the war” began trending in social media discussions, with many accusing the pageant contestant of using an international dispute to garner attention.

Commentators questioned the appropriateness of making political statements in a beauty pageant, especially given the sensitive situation at the Thai-Cambodian border. Tensions remain high following recent incidents involving Cambodian soldiers, including reports of detainment, which both governments have yet to clarify publicly.

While some praised the contestant’s courage, others criticised her for stoking anti-Thai sentiment at a time when regional diplomacy is under strain.

Thai officials have not issued a formal response to the comments made during the pageant, but several prominent Thai netizens expressed concern over rising hostility being fuelled by viral social media content.

The pageant organisers have also remained tight-lipped, neither confirming whether the contestant’s statement was authorised nor if any disciplinary action would be taken, reported The Nation.