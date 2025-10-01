PM Anutin flies mission to deliver organs and save 7 lives

Thailand’s prime minister piloted his own plane to Loei to collect donated organs, which were flown to Bangkok to help save the lives of seven patients.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul touched down in Loei province yesterday, September 30, in what was his first volunteer flight since taking office. The Public Relations Department confirmed he landed at Loei Airport at 12.15pm to collect organs prepared at Loei Hospital.

The donation came from a 19 year old man from Chiang Khan district, who was declared brain-dead after an accident. His family agreed to donate his organs, which included a heart, liver, two kidneys, two eyes and a pancreas. All were swiftly transported to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, where they will be used in life-saving transplants for at least seven patients.

PM Anutin has served as a volunteer pilot for the Thai Red Cross Society since 2014, but this was his first mission undertaken as Prime Minister. Officials hailed the flight as both symbolic and practical, highlighting the importance of leadership and volunteerism.

“This mission reflects the value of public service and the generosity of organ donors.”

The young man became the 20th organ donor from Loei province and the 141st in Thailand. Officials praised his family’s decision, saying his legacy will endure through those who receive his organs, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand continues to face a critical shortage of organ donors, with hundreds of patients nationwide waiting for transplants. Health officials hope this high-profile mission will raise awareness and encourage more families to consider donation.

In similar news, a moving act of generosity took place at Phetchabun Hospital when the family of a 42 year old programmer chose to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead. The donation will benefit four patients awaiting transplants.

The family, recognising the life-changing impact of organ donation, chose to honour the man’s memory by helping others in need. His sister said he had always been known for his generosity, making the decision a true reflection of his character. She revealed that she herself has already registered as an organ donor with the Thai Red Cross Society, underscoring the family’s commitment to supporting such causes.