Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister insisted the country did not initiate the renewed border clash with Cambodia and responded to calls from the United Nations (UN) for negotiations, saying there is “nothing to negotiate if Cambodia is not ready.”

Clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces resumed on Sunday, December 7, despite both countries signing a peace declaration in October witnessed by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Cambodia accused Thailand of initiating the confrontation, while Thailand has firmly denied the claim. Fighting has continued along the border, with the latest exchange reported at around 6am today, December 9.

According to an update from the Royal Thai Army, three Thai soldiers have been killed, one in yesterday’s clash on December 8, and two more in this morning’s confrontation.

The renewed violence prompted statements from both the United States and the UN, calling on Thailand and Cambodia to uphold the peace agreement made in October. Reuters quoted a US official saying…

“President Trump is committed to the continued cessation of violence and expects the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honour their commitments to end this conflict.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also expressed deep concern. His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, told Reuters that the secretary-general urged both sides to take all necessary steps to de-escalate tensions and return to the October agreement.

He added that both countries must exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and that the UN stands ready to support efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

In response, Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, said international partners expect the two countries to engage in talks, but insisted Thailand cannot initiate negotiations when it did not start the confrontation.

Sihasak stated that Cambodia should be the one to open the negotiation process, adding:

“The issue is what to negotiate if Cambodia is not ready to do so. It will revert to the same old issues, agreements made but not followed through.”

The minister said Thailand would continue military operations as necessary until Cambodia is truly ready for meaningful dialogue.