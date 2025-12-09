Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 9, 2025, 2:43 PM
117 1 minute read
Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks | Thaiger
Sihasak Phuangketkeow | Photo via Prachachat

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister insisted the country did not initiate the renewed border clash with Cambodia and responded to calls from the United Nations (UN) for negotiations, saying there is “nothing to negotiate if Cambodia is not ready.”

Clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces resumed on Sunday, December 7, despite both countries signing a peace declaration in October witnessed by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Cambodia accused Thailand of initiating the confrontation, while Thailand has firmly denied the claim. Fighting has continued along the border, with the latest exchange reported at around 6am today, December 9.

According to an update from the Royal Thai Army, three Thai soldiers have been killed, one in yesterday’s clash on December 8, and two more in this morning’s confrontation.

The renewed violence prompted statements from both the United States and the UN, calling on Thailand and Cambodia to uphold the peace agreement made in October. Reuters quoted a US official saying…

President Trump is committed to the continued cessation of violence and expects the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honour their commitments to end this conflict.”

Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump
Photo by Mohd Rasfan via AP

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also expressed deep concern. His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, told Reuters that the secretary-general urged both sides to take all necessary steps to de-escalate tensions and return to the October agreement.

Related Articles

He added that both countries must exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and that the UN stands ready to support efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

In response, Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, said international partners expect the two countries to engage in talks, but insisted Thailand cannot initiate negotiations when it did not start the confrontation.

António Guterres UN
António Guterres | Photo by UN Geneva via Flickr

Sihasak stated that Cambodia should be the one to open the negotiation process, adding:

“The issue is what to negotiate if Cambodia is not ready to do so. It will revert to the same old issues, agreements made but not followed through.”

The minister said Thailand would continue military operations as necessary until Cambodia is truly ready for meaningful dialogue.

Latest Thailand News
Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme

34 seconds ago
Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks

33 minutes ago
Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire

39 minutes ago
Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand?

42 minutes ago
Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar

54 minutes ago
Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land

1 hour ago
Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute

2 hours ago
Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road

3 hours ago
Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan

4 hours ago
BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

4 hours ago
17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

4 hours ago
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger Thailand News

Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

4 hours ago
Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa

5 hours ago
Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border

5 hours ago
Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family

5 hours ago
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger Politics News

PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

22 hours ago
Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

23 hours ago
Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

24 hours ago
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

24 hours ago
Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes

1 day ago
Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64 | Thaiger Hot News

Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64

1 day ago
Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai &#8216;copycat&#8217; claims | Thaiger News

Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai ‘copycat’ claims

1 day ago
Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung | Thaiger Crime News

Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung

1 day ago
Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’ | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 9, 2025, 2:43 PM
117 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.