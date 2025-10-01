Russian driver injures Thai woman and 8 year old boy in Phuket car crash

Young boy fights for life, grandmother loses her leg

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
1,832 1 minute read
Russian driver injures Thai woman and 8 year old boy in Phuket car crash | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A Russian man in Phuket crashed his sedan into the motorcycle of a Thai woman and her eight year old grandson on September 25, leaving both victims in critical condition. The boy reportedly remains in intensive care.

The assistant to a Phuket Member of Parliament, Udomsak Samran, took to an online community to seek clues about the foreign driver involved in the violent collision. Udomsak shared that the incident took place on a road outside Thep Sunthorn Temple at 5.50pm on September 25.

The injured victims are eight year old Pannaphat and his grandmother, whose name was disclosed. They were returning home on a motorcycle from the boy’s school when the crash occurred.

CCTV footage, shared on the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page, showed the sedan travelling at high speed before crashing into the victims’ motorcycle. Pannaphat was left in critical condition, while his grandmother lost a leg.

Udomsak urged any motorists whose dash cameras may have recorded the accident to hand over the footage to him in order to help track down the driver.

Thai woman loses leg while grandson in critical condition from Russian man's car accident
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

He later updated his followers, confirming that the driver was a Russian national who remained at large. According to Udomsak, the victims’ family feared that the foreigner might leave Thailand to escape arrest and avoid paying compensation, so they reached out to him.

Udomsak subsequently followed up with officers from Thalang Police Station. Police explained that the Russian driver was summoned for questioning and admitted that his car had neither a registration plate nor compulsory motor insurance.

Related Articles
Russian man crashes car into motorcycle, inuring Thai woman and her grandson
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Officers assured that the man was unable to leave the country as his passport was confiscated a week earlier. The Russian was scheduled to meet the police and the victims’ family in the coming days to discuss compensation.

Police promised that the victims’ families would receive justice, but did not clarify the official cause of the crash.

Latest Thailand News
Lottery luck: Phetchabun woman scoops 6 million baht jackpot (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery luck: Phetchabun woman scoops 6 million baht jackpot (video)

2 hours ago
Thai father attacks daughter with saw in Samut Prakan house | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father attacks daughter with saw in Samut Prakan house

3 hours ago
Phuket bids warm farewell to outgoing governor Sophon | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bids warm farewell to outgoing governor Sophon

3 hours ago
New minister reveals scam gang bribe offer in Parliament | Thaiger Thailand News

New minister reveals scam gang bribe offer in Parliament

3 hours ago
Turkish restaurant hits back at claims it threw out Israeli tourists | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Turkish restaurant hits back at claims it threw out Israeli tourists

3 hours ago
Thai massage shop owner accuses police of rape and extortion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai massage shop owner accuses police of rape and extortion

4 hours ago
Pattaya teen badly hurt after firecracker explodes on beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya teen badly hurt after firecracker explodes on beach

5 hours ago
Banana tree miracle draws lottery hopefuls in Phetchabun | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Banana tree miracle draws lottery hopefuls in Phetchabun

5 hours ago
Kao Industrial (Thailand) wins three honours at HR Asia Awards 2025 | Thaiger Events

Kao Industrial (Thailand) wins three honours at HR Asia Awards 2025

5 hours ago
Anutin dismisses US shutdown fears, says Thailand secure | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin dismisses US shutdown fears, says Thailand secure

6 hours ago
Russian driver injures Thai woman and 8 year old boy in Phuket car crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian driver injures Thai woman and 8 year old boy in Phuket car crash

6 hours ago
Phuket MP blasts visa-free policy over ‘bad tourist’ surge | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP blasts visa-free policy over ‘bad tourist’ surge

6 hours ago
Bangkok traffic snarled as Charoen Krung road caves in (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic snarled as Charoen Krung road caves in (video)

7 hours ago
Lost phone leads to discovery of skeleton in abandoned building | Thaiger Crime News

Lost phone leads to discovery of skeleton in abandoned building

7 hours ago
PM Anutin flies mission to deliver organs and save 7 lives | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin flies mission to deliver organs and save 7 lives

7 hours ago
Court grants bail to drunk BMW driver in Nonthaburi wrong-way collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Court grants bail to drunk BMW driver in Nonthaburi wrong-way collision

8 hours ago
British man arrested in Bangkok hotel with 1 kilogramme of crystal meth | Thaiger Bangkok News

British man arrested in Bangkok hotel with 1 kilogramme of crystal meth

9 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike crash leaves Russians and Thais badly hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike crash leaves Russians and Thais badly hurt

9 hours ago
Bangkok cracks down with new fees for unsorted household waste | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok cracks down with new fees for unsorted household waste

9 hours ago
Lottery fever grips villagers at shrine in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lottery fever grips villagers at shrine in Uthai Thani

10 hours ago
British war veteran fights for life in Thai hospital battle | Thaiger Expats

British war veteran fights for life in Thai hospital battle

10 hours ago
Phuket drowning: Unidentified foreigner found dead on beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drowning: Unidentified foreigner found dead on beach

10 hours ago
Thai man blames alcohol after attempted rape of 84 year old neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man blames alcohol after attempted rape of 84 year old neighbour

10 hours ago
Myanmar gang knife fight in Pattaya leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar gang knife fight in Pattaya leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt

11 hours ago
Phuket splashes 48 million baht on tunnel revamp to boost safety | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket splashes 48 million baht on tunnel revamp to boost safety

11 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
1,832 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.