Russian driver injures Thai woman and 8 year old boy in Phuket car crash

A Russian man in Phuket crashed his sedan into the motorcycle of a Thai woman and her eight year old grandson on September 25, leaving both victims in critical condition. The boy reportedly remains in intensive care.

The assistant to a Phuket Member of Parliament, Udomsak Samran, took to an online community to seek clues about the foreign driver involved in the violent collision. Udomsak shared that the incident took place on a road outside Thep Sunthorn Temple at 5.50pm on September 25.

The injured victims are eight year old Pannaphat and his grandmother, whose name was disclosed. They were returning home on a motorcycle from the boy’s school when the crash occurred.

CCTV footage, shared on the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page, showed the sedan travelling at high speed before crashing into the victims’ motorcycle. Pannaphat was left in critical condition, while his grandmother lost a leg.

Udomsak urged any motorists whose dash cameras may have recorded the accident to hand over the footage to him in order to help track down the driver.

He later updated his followers, confirming that the driver was a Russian national who remained at large. According to Udomsak, the victims’ family feared that the foreigner might leave Thailand to escape arrest and avoid paying compensation, so they reached out to him.

Udomsak subsequently followed up with officers from Thalang Police Station. Police explained that the Russian driver was summoned for questioning and admitted that his car had neither a registration plate nor compulsory motor insurance.

Officers assured that the man was unable to leave the country as his passport was confiscated a week earlier. The Russian was scheduled to meet the police and the victims’ family in the coming days to discuss compensation.

Police promised that the victims’ families would receive justice, but did not clarify the official cause of the crash.