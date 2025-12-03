Thailand and UAE mark 50 years of diplomatic relations

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 3, 2025, 5:57 PM
50 1 minute read
Thailand and UAE mark 50 years of diplomatic relations | Thaiger
Thailand and UAE celebrate the 54th UAE National Day and 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations | Photo via Facebook: วุฒิสภา

Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked 50 years of diplomatic relations this week during a ceremony held at the UAE Embassy in Bangkok. The celebration coincided with the UAE’s 54th Union Day.

UAE Ambassador to Thailand, Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Aldhaheri, addressed the attendees on Monday, praising the steady growth of bilateral ties. He remarked that the long-standing partnership between the two nations has developed into one defined by robust engagement, ongoing dialogue, and growing cooperation across various sectors.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha also attended the event, which celebrated the golden jubilee of UAE–Thai diplomatic relations alongside Union Day, a national holiday marking the UAE’s formation as a federation in 1971.

This year’s theme, “United,” aligns with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Society, which focuses on social harmony, diversity, and peaceful coexistence.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1975, Thailand and the UAE have deepened cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education, labour, and public health. The two nations have especially strengthened their economic relationship.

Non-oil bilateral trade now stands at approximately US$7.417 billion (238.75 billion baht), with UAE exports to Thailand valued at US$1.22 billion.

Bangkok Post reported that from 2020 to 2024, UAE investments in Thailand reached US$383.9 million, while Thai investments in the UAE totalled US$62.1 million.

Related Articles

Ambassador Aldhaheri concluded by saying the progress reflects the forward-thinking vision of both governments. He emphasised the shared commitment to human development, innovation, and sustainability as guiding principles for future growth.

In related news, in a bold reaffirmation of its commitment to strengthening relations with Thailand, China’s Foreign Ministry has pledged to enhance cooperation on law enforcement and mutual growth.

In another diplomatic anniversary, the Singaporean Embassy unveiled a logo to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser | Thaiger Thailand News

Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser

11 minutes ago
Police bust warehouse with 160,000 fake masks and cosmetics | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police bust warehouse with 160,000 fake masks and cosmetics

43 minutes ago
Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working

1 hour ago
See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025

1 hour ago
Ten foreigners arrested in Koh Phangan poker raid | Thaiger Crime News

Ten foreigners arrested in Koh Phangan poker raid

1 hour ago
Ex-homeless Chiang Mai man wins 18 million baht lottery | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Ex-homeless Chiang Mai man wins 18 million baht lottery

2 hours ago
Indian tourist apologises for placing feet on seat of Trang-Phuket bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian tourist apologises for placing feet on seat of Trang-Phuket bus

3 hours ago
How hard is it to get a Thai visa during Christmas and the New Year? | Thaiger Visa Information

How hard is it to get a Thai visa during Christmas and the New Year?

3 hours ago
Thai man attempts suicide after setting girlfriend on fire at supermarket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attempts suicide after setting girlfriend on fire at supermarket

4 hours ago
Austrian man dies in Phuket hotel, police rule out foul play | Thaiger Hot News

Austrian man dies in Phuket hotel, police rule out foul play

4 hours ago
Udon Thani residents alarmed by suspected dog poisonings | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani residents alarmed by suspected dog poisonings

6 hours ago
Thai police arrest six foreigners over major fraud and trafficking | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest six foreigners over major fraud and trafficking

7 hours ago
Phuket villa scam leaves Thais and foreigners with over 100 million baht loss | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket villa scam leaves Thais and foreigners with over 100 million baht loss

7 hours ago
Rare pink dragon millipede amazes tourists in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Rare pink dragon millipede amazes tourists in Uthai Thani

7 hours ago
Thai actress and husband surrenders to police over fraud scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress and husband surrenders to police over fraud scandal

8 hours ago
Thailand begins 180-day trial lifting afternoon alcohol sales ban | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand begins 180-day trial lifting afternoon alcohol sales ban

8 hours ago
Woman killed in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash | Thaiger Crime News

Woman killed in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

24 hours ago
Thai transwoman files complaint over unfair wages at Trat karaoke bar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman files complaint over unfair wages at Trat karaoke bar

1 day ago
Asiatique faces backlash over loud screams from new SkyFlyers ride | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asiatique faces backlash over loud screams from new SkyFlyers ride

1 day ago
Packed Pattaya December 2025 events calendar unveiled | Thaiger Pattaya News

Packed Pattaya December 2025 events calendar unveiled

1 day ago
Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know | Thaiger Automotive

Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know

1 day ago
American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed | Thaiger Pattaya News

American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026

1 day ago
7 locations raided over unhygienic counterfeilt consumer goods | Thaiger Thailand News

7 locations raided over unhygienic counterfeilt consumer goods

1 day ago
Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 3, 2025, 5:57 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.