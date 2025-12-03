Thailand and UAE mark 50 years of diplomatic relations

Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked 50 years of diplomatic relations this week during a ceremony held at the UAE Embassy in Bangkok. The celebration coincided with the UAE’s 54th Union Day.

UAE Ambassador to Thailand, Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Aldhaheri, addressed the attendees on Monday, praising the steady growth of bilateral ties. He remarked that the long-standing partnership between the two nations has developed into one defined by robust engagement, ongoing dialogue, and growing cooperation across various sectors.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha also attended the event, which celebrated the golden jubilee of UAE–Thai diplomatic relations alongside Union Day, a national holiday marking the UAE’s formation as a federation in 1971.

This year’s theme, “United,” aligns with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Society, which focuses on social harmony, diversity, and peaceful coexistence.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1975, Thailand and the UAE have deepened cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education, labour, and public health. The two nations have especially strengthened their economic relationship.

Non-oil bilateral trade now stands at approximately US$7.417 billion (238.75 billion baht), with UAE exports to Thailand valued at US$1.22 billion.

Bangkok Post reported that from 2020 to 2024, UAE investments in Thailand reached US$383.9 million, while Thai investments in the UAE totalled US$62.1 million.

Ambassador Aldhaheri concluded by saying the progress reflects the forward-thinking vision of both governments. He emphasised the shared commitment to human development, innovation, and sustainability as guiding principles for future growth.

In related news, in a bold reaffirmation of its commitment to strengthening relations with Thailand, China’s Foreign Ministry has pledged to enhance cooperation on law enforcement and mutual growth.

In another diplomatic anniversary, the Singaporean Embassy unveiled a logo to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Thailand.