Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong

A Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee meeting is set to begin in Cambodia’s Koh Kong province today, September 7, following the agreement from the previous meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last month.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub announced that this four-day gathering, concluding on September 10, aims to address border tensions, despite recent flare-ups in Sa Kaeo province. Today’s event necessitated a follow-up within a month.

“The meeting will discuss progress while addressing the border tension, with the intention of returning the situation to normal as soon as possible,” Jirayu stated.

Despite shifts in the political landscape, Jirayu noted that all sectors have committed to coordination efforts. The government plans to allocate a budget for compensating those injured or affected by the border conflict, including the families of the deceased and military personnel stationed at the border.

The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation has reported that conditions in 11 locations have returned to normal, although Thai troops continue to maintain a 24-hour presence.

Reports indicate that Cambodia continues to deploy drones in border areas and has reinforced troop shelters using sacks and logs.

Jirayu also mentioned that the Foreign Affairs Ministry responded to Cambodian claims that Thailand instigated unrest in the Nong Chan area of Sa Kaeo.

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan reported that the government has assisted with repairing 701 of 885 houses damaged by the border conflict across seven provinces, achieving a 79.21% completion rate.

Sasikarn added that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has distributed over 90 million baht (US$164 million) in financial compensation to affected residents. Provincial administrators have secured 201 million baht (US$6.2 million) for disaster relief, with 198 million baht (US$6.18 million) already awarded to conflict victims.

Meanwhile, People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, chairman of the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Reform, plans to propose that Prime Minister-elect Anutin Charnvirakul lodge a complaint with the International Criminal Court against Cambodia over ongoing tensions.

Rangsiman also intends to urge Anutin to address call-centre scams promptly upon taking office. His proposal suggests the government refrain from providing any resources to Cambodia, reported Bangkok Post.