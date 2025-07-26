Thai king steps in as Thai-Cambodia border erupts

Over 5,000 Thais flee fighting as artillery hits homes and hospitals

Photo courtesy of Royal World Thailand on X

A royal lifeline has been thrown to victims of the violent Thai-Cambodian border clashes, with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua pledging aid for the injured and support to rebuild shattered lives.

As artillery fire rattled Thailand’s eastern provinces, the monarchy stepped in to assist those caught in the escalating conflict. The king extended royal patronage to all injured civilians and soldiers, as well as financial support to help restore homes damaged in the crossfire.

Yesterday, July 25, Major General Noratip Poynok, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Region, visited an evacuation centre in Sisaket province, where more than 5,000 people have sought shelter. During the visit, he assessed the availability of crucial resources such as food, bedding and sanitation, while offering words of comfort to displaced families.

Maj. Gen. Noratip assured residents that once the violence subsides, military personnel will assist in repairing homes and belongings destroyed or damaged by the clashes.

“We are optimistic the situation will improve within seven days.”

He also conveyed King Vajiralongkorn’s message of compassion, confirming that all those injured would be treated under royal patronage and all damaged property would be rebuilt with royal support.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Meanwhile, Privy Councillor General Paiboon Khumchaya travelled to Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani to distribute royal relief supplies. In Ubon Ratchathani, 200 care packages were handed to frontline officials, with an additional 75 delivered directly to affected residents. General Paiboon also visited evacuees and injured soldiers being treated in hospitals.

In Nam Yuen district, the shelling forced locals to flee into makeshift bunkers as artillery shells continued to rain down. The situation on the ground remains tense.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a blistering statement condemning the Cambodian military for targeting civilians and medical facilities. The NHRC labelled these acts war crimes and called on Cambodian forces to strictly comply with international humanitarian law.

In a further plea, the NHRC urged an end to ethnic hate, particularly towards Cambodian nationals residing peacefully in Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

With the king’s intervention and growing diplomatic pressure, hopes remain high for a swift resolution to the crisis—but for now, fear and uncertainty loom large across Thailand’s eastern border.

