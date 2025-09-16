Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival

A cultural event in Phuket celebrated Islamic heritage, bringing residents and officials together to promote unity, awareness, and community engagement.

The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) hosted a vibrant two-day event aimed at celebrating the island’s Islamic roots and promoting unity across communities.

Titled Retracing the History of Islam in Phuket Province, the event took place on Saturday and Sunday, September 13 to 14, at Robinson Lifestyle Mall in Thalang.

The opening ceremony on Saturday, September 13, was presided over by Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, with PPAO President Rewat Areerob delivering the keynote address. Srisoonthorn Mayor Chalermpol Kerdsap also welcomed attendees, while Police Lieutenant Colonel Komon Dumlak, chairman of the Phuket Provincial Islamic Committee, gave a presentation on promoting Islamic activities in the province.

According to an official report, the event aimed to instil a deeper awareness of Islamic history and faith among residents, while fostering respect and understanding in Phuket’s diverse society.

PPAO executives, council members, government officials and honoured guests were in attendance. The initiative was designed to promote unity among children, youth, and the broader public while preserving Phuket’s cultural richness.

The two-day programme featured historical exhibitions, cultural performances, and educational activities for all ages. A particular focus was placed on showcasing the Islamic community’s contributions to Phuket’s social and cultural fabric.

Visitors enjoyed a range of attractions, including traditional nasheed singing, stage plays, public service booths, and a lively fair offering halal food, local products and traditional clothing.

Children and youth took to the stage to perform songs and skits that reflect Islamic teachings and values, earning applause from both families and dignitaries, reported The Phuket News.

Rewat said the PPAO hopes the initiative will deepen mutual respect among Phuket’s residents.

“We believe this project helps strengthen understanding of religious identity and fosters peace among all communities on the island.”