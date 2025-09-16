Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival

Officials and locals gather for two-day celebration of tradition

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 day agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
164 1 minute read
Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A cultural event in Phuket celebrated Islamic heritage, bringing residents and officials together to promote unity, awareness, and community engagement.

The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) hosted a vibrant two-day event aimed at celebrating the island’s Islamic roots and promoting unity across communities.

Titled Retracing the History of Islam in Phuket Province, the event took place on Saturday and Sunday, September 13 to 14, at Robinson Lifestyle Mall in Thalang.

The opening ceremony on Saturday, September 13, was presided over by Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, with PPAO President Rewat Areerob delivering the keynote address. Srisoonthorn Mayor Chalermpol Kerdsap also welcomed attendees, while Police Lieutenant Colonel Komon Dumlak, chairman of the Phuket Provincial Islamic Committee, gave a presentation on promoting Islamic activities in the province.

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | News by Thaiger

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | News by Thaiger

According to an official report, the event aimed to instil a deeper awareness of Islamic history and faith among residents, while fostering respect and understanding in Phuket’s diverse society.

Related Articles

PPAO executives, council members, government officials and honoured guests were in attendance. The initiative was designed to promote unity among children, youth, and the broader public while preserving Phuket’s cultural richness.

The two-day programme featured historical exhibitions, cultural performances, and educational activities for all ages. A particular focus was placed on showcasing the Islamic community’s contributions to Phuket’s social and cultural fabric.

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | News by Thaiger

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | News by Thaiger

Visitors enjoyed a range of attractions, including traditional nasheed singing, stage plays, public service booths, and a lively fair offering halal food, local products and traditional clothing.

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | News by Thaiger

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | News by Thaiger

Children and youth took to the stage to perform songs and skits that reflect Islamic teachings and values, earning applause from both families and dignitaries, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | News by Thaiger

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | News by Thaiger

Rewat said the PPAO hopes the initiative will deepen mutual respect among Phuket’s residents.

“We believe this project helps strengthen understanding of religious identity and fosters peace among all communities on the island.”

Latest Thailand News
Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
&#8216;White Lotus&#8217; stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video)

2 hours ago
Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay | Thaiger Aviation News

Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay

2 hours ago
Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | Thaiger Cannabis News

Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video)

3 hours ago
Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani

4 hours ago
XRP and BTC holders in Thailand are earning daily income with Invro Mining | Thaiger Business News

XRP and BTC holders in Thailand are earning daily income with Invro Mining

5 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem: TMD warns of floods and dangerous seas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: TMD warns of floods and dangerous seas

6 hours ago
Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash

19 hours ago
Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft

20 hours ago
Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze

20 hours ago
Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party | Thaiger Politics News

Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party

21 hours ago
Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism

21 hours ago
Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers | Thaiger Thailand News

Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers

22 hours ago
Chao Phraya Dam surge floods Ayutthaya and displaces thousands | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chao Phraya Dam surge floods Ayutthaya and displaces thousands

22 hours ago
Monkey madness: Hundreds escape cages and run riot in Lopburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Monkey madness: Hundreds escape cages and run riot in Lopburi

23 hours ago
NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims | Thaiger Politics News

NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims

24 hours ago
Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room

24 hours ago
Pattaya teens terrorise street in explosive gang showdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya teens terrorise street in explosive gang showdown

1 day ago
Anutin confirms Cabinet ready, vows swift action on economy | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin confirms Cabinet ready, vows swift action on economy

1 day ago
Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival

1 day ago
Bangkok gran blasts cops for blocking 5 million baht transfer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gran blasts cops for blocking 5 million baht transfer

1 day ago
Ginger cat ‘Som Bangchak’ brings lottery buzz to Pattaya (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Ginger cat ‘Som Bangchak’ brings lottery buzz to Pattaya (video)

1 day ago
Chaos on Chao Phraya: 3 boats go up in flames, no injuries (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chaos on Chao Phraya: 3 boats go up in flames, no injuries (video)

1 day ago
Battered by the storm: 44 Thai provinces face flash flood threat | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Battered by the storm: 44 Thai provinces face flash flood threat

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 day agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
164 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.