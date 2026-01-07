Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya

Key insights from the news Copy The Thai Cabinet approved a 15.8 billion baht expressway, M9, connecting Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya to alleviate traffic in western Bangkok.

The project will be funded through toll revenue and the Department of Highways' existing budget, and will not impose financial obligations on the next administration.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed the project is longstanding and unrelated to the recent dissolution of parliament, ensuring compliance with electoral regulations.

In a related initiative, the Expressway Authority of Thailand is partnering with private entities to develop two expressways in Phuket, with a budget of 27 billion baht and expected completion by 2030.

Today, January 7, the Thai Cabinet approved, in principle, a 15.8 billion baht expressway connecting Bang Bua Thong in Nonthaburi to Bang Pa-in in Ayutthaya, aiming to ease traffic on the western side of Bangkok ahead of future expansion.

The 15.8 billion baht M9 motorway will form part of a beltway on the western side of Bangkok. It will pass through the provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Ayutthaya. Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the Council of State has approved the project as part of the 2026 fiscal budget and will not create financial obligations for the next administration.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed that the project will be overseen by the Department of Highways and funded through toll revenue and the department’s existing budget. He said the M9 route had already undergone review before being incorporated into the 2026 budget plan.

According to Phiphat, the Ministry of Transport consulted with the Council of State to confirm the project could still be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, despite Parliament having been dissolved. Bangkok Post reported that he also acknowledged concerns regarding the timing of the approval, which follows the dissolution of parliament, but clarified that the M9 project is longstanding and unrelated to election campaigning.

Phiphat added that since the motorway was planned earlier and included in the annual budget, it does not conflict with electoral regulations. However, he noted that any new projects seeking approval during the campaign period and falling outside the regular budgetary system could create issues.

In similar news, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is collaborating with private entities to invest in two Phuket expressways, spanning 34.6 kilometres, with a budget of 27 billion baht. Construction is anticipated to take four years before services commence, and the project is expected to be operational by 2030, with toll fees ranging from 15 to 125 baht.