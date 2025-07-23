Thaksin calls for unity as coalition cracks show

Fears grow over fragile alliance as quorum woes and political reshuffles stir fresh unease

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
170 1 minute read
Thaksin calls for unity as coalition cracks show | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

At a high-profile dinner hosted by the Pheu Thai Party at Bangkok’s Eastin Grand Phayathai Hotel yesterday evening, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra called on coalition partners to close ranks and ensure the government holds together – at least long enough to get something done.

“Let every party unite and continue to work for the people. We must ensure that the parliamentary sessions don’t collapse. Time management must be well-coordinated,” Thaksin said.

The evening, themed Unity for Thailand: Protecting Sovereignty, Solving Problems for the People, was meant to solidify trust among the shaky coalition partners after recent political turbulence – including the dramatic exit of the Bhumjaithai Party from the government.

Thaksin calls for unity as coalition cracks show | News by Thaiger

Thaksin warned that despite a recent Cabinet reshuffle boosting government numbers, the coalition’s grip on power remains fragile.

“Although the government has a larger majority following the restructuring, it’s still not enough, so we need to work harder together,” he said.

Suspended PM and current Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra opened the event by thanking coalition allies for their support during her tenure.

Related Articles

“A strong government means more opportunities to do more for the people,” she said, vowing not to abandon her political duties despite her suspension.

“Even though I may not have the opportunity to serve as prime minister again, I want to assure you that I will never abandon my responsibilities to the people,” she said.

Thaksin calls for unity as coalition cracks show | News by Thaiger

She stressed that coalition unity is key to overcoming national challenges, safeguarding sovereignty, and protecting Thai interests.

Among the notable attendees were Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, and Minister of Social Development Varawut Silpa-archa, as well as Pheu Thai’s quiet power player and prime ministerial candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, The Nation reported.

Thaksin calls for unity as coalition cracks show | News by Thaiger

Thaksin calls for unity as coalition cracks show | News by Thaiger

Paetongtarn personally welcomed Thaksin upon his arrival, embracing her father as cameras flashed and coalition leaders looked on.

When pressed by reporters about the agenda, Thaksin smiled and said, “When meeting with political parties, it’s naturally about politics.”

Asked about allegations of interfering in party affairs, he offered no comment and disappeared into the function room, leaving behind a cloud of speculation and the scent of political theatre in the air.

Latest Thailand News
Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes

2 hours ago
Thai driver drags motorcyclist&#8217;s body into petrol station, denies collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver drags motorcyclist’s body into petrol station, denies collision

2 hours ago
Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes

2 hours ago
Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence

2 hours ago
Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network | Thaiger Thailand News

Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network

2 hours ago
2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses

3 hours ago
Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers

3 hours ago
Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025 | Thaiger Events

Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025

3 hours ago
Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM

3 hours ago
Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation

3 hours ago
Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims

3 hours ago
Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious | Thaiger Bangkok News

Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious

3 hours ago
Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video)

3 hours ago
Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured

4 hours ago
Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident

4 hours ago
Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed

4 hours ago
Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway

4 hours ago
Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized

4 hours ago
Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha

4 hours ago
Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom

4 hours ago
Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin

5 hours ago
Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up

5 hours ago
Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat

5 hours ago
Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
170 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x