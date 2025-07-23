Thaksin calls for unity as coalition cracks show

At a high-profile dinner hosted by the Pheu Thai Party at Bangkok’s Eastin Grand Phayathai Hotel yesterday evening, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra called on coalition partners to close ranks and ensure the government holds together – at least long enough to get something done.

“Let every party unite and continue to work for the people. We must ensure that the parliamentary sessions don’t collapse. Time management must be well-coordinated,” Thaksin said.

The evening, themed Unity for Thailand: Protecting Sovereignty, Solving Problems for the People, was meant to solidify trust among the shaky coalition partners after recent political turbulence – including the dramatic exit of the Bhumjaithai Party from the government.

Thaksin warned that despite a recent Cabinet reshuffle boosting government numbers, the coalition’s grip on power remains fragile.

“Although the government has a larger majority following the restructuring, it’s still not enough, so we need to work harder together,” he said.

Suspended PM and current Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra opened the event by thanking coalition allies for their support during her tenure.

“A strong government means more opportunities to do more for the people,” she said, vowing not to abandon her political duties despite her suspension.

“Even though I may not have the opportunity to serve as prime minister again, I want to assure you that I will never abandon my responsibilities to the people,” she said.

She stressed that coalition unity is key to overcoming national challenges, safeguarding sovereignty, and protecting Thai interests.

Among the notable attendees were Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, and Minister of Social Development Varawut Silpa-archa, as well as Pheu Thai’s quiet power player and prime ministerial candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, The Nation reported.

Paetongtarn personally welcomed Thaksin upon his arrival, embracing her father as cameras flashed and coalition leaders looked on.

When pressed by reporters about the agenda, Thaksin smiled and said, “When meeting with political parties, it’s naturally about politics.”

Asked about allegations of interfering in party affairs, he offered no comment and disappeared into the function room, leaving behind a cloud of speculation and the scent of political theatre in the air.