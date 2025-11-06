Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed pointed remarks made by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, who claimed Cambodia could withstand a closed Thai-Cambodian border for “500 years.”

Speaking to reporters, Anutin played down the comments.

“I haven’t read them.”

Hun Sen had taken to Facebook to assert that Cambodia never asked Thailand to reopen any crossings, stating that it was Thailand’s decision alone and would not harm Cambodia’s economy. He added that the closure had, in fact, created opportunities for Cambodian products to replace Thai imports.

Asked if Hun Sen’s comments might affect the peace process along the border, Anutin repeated, “I haven’t read the post.”

Responding to suggestions that Thailand was following Cambodia’s lead, Anutin firmly rejected the idea.

“Everyone has their own style of working. If anyone claims we’re following them, I suggest they read the Joint Declaration on Peace Between Thailand and Cambodia. Tell me, where exactly are we following?”

Anutin also defended his recent peace-building mission to Malaysia, where he and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet signed a peace declaration under Malaysia’s role as ASEAN chair.

“I went there to stop the war. As prime minister, I cannot lead the country into conflict. I joined the signing to ensure Thailand does not lose its territory or sovereignty. The declaration clearly defines what belongs to Thailand; there’s no point where we traded anything away.”

The Thai PM said that the four core principles he proposed to Cambodia were aimed at safeguarding Thai lives and property.

“Since I became Prime Minister, not a single bullet has crossed from their side. No explosions, no rockets, no injuries to our soldiers. The border remains closed, but Thailand has lost nothing.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Navy reaffirmed its cooperation under the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC), with continued progress in landmine clearance and infrastructure development along the shared border, reported Bangkok Post.

Admiral Thadawut Thatphitakkul, chief of staff, confirmed naval operations in Trat are proceeding in line with GBC agreements to maintain peace and security.