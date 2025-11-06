Thai girl, 12, rescued after getting trafficked to Tokyo by mother

Child exploitation case marks youngest foreign victim on record

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 2:02 PM
183 2 minutes read
Thai girl, 12, rescued after getting trafficked to Tokyo by mother | Thaiger
Photo of the building where the massage parlour is located courtesy of Asahi

A 12 year old Thai girl has been rescued from a Tokyo massage parlour where she was forced to serve dozens of customers in a month-long trafficking ordeal orchestrated by the establishment’s owner and her own mother.

The girl was forced to work in a massage parlour, serving approximately 60 customers in just one month whilst generating 627,000 yen (around 156,000 Thai baht) in revenue, all of which went to the parlour owner and her own mother.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested 51 year old Masayuki Hosono from Chofu City, on November 4 on suspicion of violating the Labour Standards Act by employing the underage girl at his establishment in Yushima, Bunkyo Ward, between June 27 and July 29. The Security Division has not disclosed whether Hosono has admitted to the charges.

According to investigators, the girl represents the youngest foreign victim of human trafficking ever handled by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The child had been living with her sister and grandparents in Thailand, attending a state secondary school, whilst her mother worked abroad providing sexual services. In late June, her mother told her they were travelling to Japan for work, arriving on June 27. The girl was immediately forced into sexual services at the massage parlour.

“I thought, ‘No, I don’t want to do it, but I had no choice but to follow my mother’s instructions.”

Her mother abandoned her just two weeks later, leaving Japan alone on July 11.

Related Articles

Over 33 days, the child generated approximately 627,000 yen from around 60 male customers. The entire amount went to Hosono, who then transferred the remainder, after deducting the establishment’s share, to an account connected to the girl’s mother.

After leaving the Bunkyo Ward establishment in August, the girl continued working at another venue outside Tokyo that her mother had arranged.

“I thought my family wouldn’t be able to make a living if I didn’t work.”

However, by mid-September, the child had lost hope that her mother would return for her.

“I want to go back to Thailand. I want to see my grandparents and sister. I want to go to secondary school.”

The girl has since been taken into protective custody as a trafficking victim, reported Asahi.

Police, immigration authorities, the Thai Embassy, and the International Organisation for Migration are now coordinating her case and working towards her safe return home.

Latest Thailand News
Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe

41 seconds ago
BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon | Thaiger Thailand News

BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon

39 minutes ago
People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims

56 minutes ago
Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand

1 hour ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

1 hour ago
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

3 hours ago
Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night | Thaiger Thailand News

Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

3 hours ago
Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service

3 hours ago
Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash

3 hours ago
Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home

3 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight

4 hours ago
Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck

4 hours ago
Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair

4 hours ago
Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel

4 hours ago
Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife

4 hours ago
Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat

5 hours ago
Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan

5 hours ago
Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears

8 hours ago
Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers | Thaiger Aviation News

Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers

21 hours ago
DHL powers up Thailand&#8217;s first solar-run logistics hub | Thaiger Business News

DHL powers up Thailand’s first solar-run logistics hub

22 hours ago
Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons

22 hours ago
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

22 hours ago
Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

23 hours ago
Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | Thaiger Phuket News

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

23 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 2:02 PM
183 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.