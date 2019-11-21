It was THAT big! Pattaya fisherman snares a REALLY big sea mammal. | The Thaiger

Environment
It was THAT big! Pattaya fisherman snares a REALLY big sea mammal.
A large dolphin species, called a “false killer whale”, was beached in Pattaya yesterday.
The beaching happened after after local Jirayu Wanphusit was shore-fishing when he noticed a small tug on his line. The tug became a full on drag as the fishing rod, and Jirayu, were pulled into the water.
His pursuit of the ‘best bar story ever’ was cut short when he saw a huge creature floating in the waves. At first he thought it was a huge shark but then he realised it was a more like whale. He called the police.
Locals and foreign tourists gathered along the shore to watch as police and Marine Department officials cordoned off the area to prevent anyone unqualified from going near the marooned mammal.
Veterinarians from the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre in Sattahip attempted to apply first aid to the 3-4 metrefalse killer whale, which had been injured in several places.
One of the vets, Kornkamol Kitikamara, said it showed signs of stress, seizure and arrhythmia. The team continued checking its condition hourly while monitoring environmental factors that could have disturbed it, such as light and sound.
Just after midnight, aided by Sattahip Naval Force personnel, the team managed with a struggle to hoist the heavyweight mammal onto a truck that could park no nearer than 100 metres away.
The sea mammal was transported to the conservation centre, where it is being assessed and nursed back to health.
Here’s some info about the differences between a false killer whale and a real one…
Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark
Government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says the government is seeking UNESCO status for the Korat Geopark in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east Thailand. The move follows a recommendation from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.
A geopark is an area with a rich geological and cultural heritage and a UNESCO Geopark is required to demonstrate best practice in conservation management, education, and research into sustainable development.
UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. Their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular.
The Nation reports that there are 147 UNESCO Global Geoparks, spread over 41 countries, four of which are in southeast Asia, including in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Ratchada explained that Thailand’s first UNESCO Global Geopark is in Satun, southern Thailand.
“Satun Geopark was given Unesco Global Geopark status on May 1, 2018. Korat Geopark covers 3,167 square kilometres of Nakhon Ratchasima’s five districts – Muang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Kham Thale So, Sung Noen, and Sikhiu. This geopark is considered a proper place for requesting UNESCO status since there are 35 sites of natural resources, geology and cultural heritage.”
The Nation adds that if the Korat Geopark is granted UNESCO status it would be a big boost for the country, recognising Thailand’s natural resources, attracting more visitors, and ultimately creating more employment and revenue for the region.
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
Worapoj Lomlim, chief of Noppara Tara-Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi, says that more than 10 Blacktip reef sharks had been spotted hunting near Koh Phi Phi Ley’s famous Maya Bay, some of them more than 2 metres in length. The sightings were made yesterday at the closed beach.
He noted that the presence of the marine creatures has been brought about by the closure of Maya Bay to allow the ecosystem to recover. The highly popular Bay was attracting up to 6,000 tourists a day at its peak with boats parking close to the beach and throwing their anchors overboard. The beach, the surrounding corals and the local marine life were suffering from the popularity of tourism in the Bay.
Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1, 2018. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the 2000 film ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. Read more about the closure HERE.
Worapoj Lomlim says that as the mating season for this species of shark is usually between the months of November to March, the Blacktip reef sharks are being monitored by researchers from Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Kasetsart University.
Ne noted that the birth of a shark in Maya Bay will increase the importance of preserving the island and limiting any tourism in the future.
More than 30 dolphins spotted off Phang Nga coast – VIDEO
More than 30 dolphins were spotted around Phang Nga yesterday.
Yesterday morning (November 17), Dive Master Nattapong Ninsawit from Sea Bees Diving Khao Lak revealed that he and his customers spotted a number of dolphins on the way back from their diving trip to Similan Islands.
The group were travelling back, and while the boat was passing Similan Islands and Surin Islands, off Phang Nga coast, in an area known as Rua Jom Boonsoong diving spot, there were more than 30 dolphins jumping above the water surface and swimming around the boat for about 10 minutes before heading off.
The dive master said that the tourists on the boat were excited and impressed with the beauty and “pure nature” of Phang Nga which allows rare animals to live peacefully, and “this will make them come back to visit the province again which will generate revenue to the community”.
Rua Jom Boonsoong was a ‘platform’ that was used during the mining era that was sunk after the mining has stopped in the region. It has become a big coral reef at 18-20 metres under the surface and has become a nursing area for several marine species as well as a popular place for dolphins, whales and whale sharks to come for hunting and food.
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
