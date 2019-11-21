Construction site collapse, kills 7, injures at least 2 in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Construction site collapse, kills 7, injures at least 2 in Phuket
Seven people are now dead and at least 2 injured following the collapse of a petrol station construction site near the Home Pro building in Thepkasattri Road in Thalang, northern Phuket. The latest source of deaths and injuries comes from Thai Rath.
Construction labourers were stuck under an enormous slab of concrete early this afternoon at 12.50pm. At least five people were rushed to hospital immediately following the collapse. At least three were believed to have died on the construction site.
Efforts continued during the afternoon to recover more bodies as officials and police move in to assess the damage and start a full investigation into the avoidable tragedy.
Meanwhile, the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare in Phuket says they still investigating the Rawai collapse of a condo building under construction at the VIP Mercury Condominium project. In that incident one Burmese worker died. Eight other workers, mostly Burmese, were injured in that collapse.
The two incidents put severe doubt on the quality of the construction industry on a busy island clamouring for the completion of developments and infrastructure.
Environment
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
Worapoj Lomlim, chief of Noppara Tara-Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi, says that more than 10 Blacktip reef sharks had been spotted hunting near Koh Phi Phi Ley’s famous Maya Bay, some of them more than 2 metres in length. The sightings were made yesterday at the closed beach.
He noted that the presence of the marine creatures has been brought about by the closure of Maya Bay to allow the ecosystem to recover. The highly popular Bay was attracting up to 6,000 tourists a day at its peak with boats parking close to the beach and throwing their anchors overboard. The beach, the surrounding corals and the local marine life were suffering from the popularity of tourism in the Bay.
Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1, 2018. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the 2000 film ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. Read more about the closure HERE.
Worapoj Lomlim says that as the mating season for this species of shark is usually between the months of November to March, the Blacktip reef sharks are being monitored by researchers from Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Kasetsart University.
Ne noted that the birth of a shark in Maya Bay will increase the importance of preserving the island and limiting any tourism in the future.
Events
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island next week, November 23 & 24
The Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns next week with a strong pro athlete line up vying for US$20,000 (605,500 baht) prize money on Sunday, November 24.
The 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon, will comprise a 1.8 kilometre swim, a 50 kilometre bike event and a 12 kilometre run in Asia’s Laguna Phuket resort area as well as various scenic locations in Thalang District of the island, takes place on the Sunday and features the short distance race the “25 For 25 Sprint”.
The sold-out sprint triathlon race comprises a 0.5 kilometre swim, 18.5 kilometre bike and 6 kilometre run.
The 2019 Laguna Phuket Triathlon will also see LPT Charity Fun Run on Saturday, November 23 featuring a 2 kilometre Kids run plus 5 kilometre and 10 kilometre runs and will raise funds in support of more than 400 underprivileged children in Phuket’s 7 orphanages through Children First Fund as well as hospitals in Thailand through the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.
Headlining this year’s pro field is Michael Raelert (Germany) who holds three-peat Laguna Phuket Triathlon Championship (2015-2017).
He will be joined by Luke McKenzie (Australia), Ruedi Wild (Switzerland) who has double LPT wins in 2012 and 2013, Per van Vlerken (Germany), and Massimo Cigana (Italy) who currently holds four-time LPT champion status.
In the women’s field, sports fans will get to see top performances by Laguna Phuket Triathlon podium veteran Imogen Simmonds (Switzerland) whose recent impressive records includes a great debut performance in Kona, 3rd in the Nice World Championship and 2nd Frankfurt’s European Championship. Simmonds will race neck and neck with Emma Pallent (UK) and Yvonne van Vlerken (Netherlands) aka. “The Flying Dutchwoman”. Beth McKenzie (USA) will also be there.
Thai triathletes will be led by Phuket-born Jaray Jearanai who holds the record as LPT’s Thai champion for 8 consecutive years (since 2011) and recently broke his own record at the World Championship in Kona.
Chiang Mai
Northern Thailand drops 1-3 degrees, South to see little rain for the rest of the year
PHOTO: TakeMeTour
A strong high-pressure system is looming over southern China and will also affect the upper Northeast of Thailand by tonight and early tomorrow.
The Thailand Meteorological Department are forecasting another rather drop of 1.3 degrees C with mornings expected to be cool and foggy in the north and north-east. The high-pressure system affect the North and the Central regions by tomorrow (November 19). The TMD are warning transport in the area to watch out for potentially dangerous conditions on roads in mountainous areas with possible low cloud and fog.
The weak northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand will bring less rain to the South. The ‘wet season’ south west monsoon finished in October and the winds have already moved around to the north and north-east in southern areas for the past few weeks.
There will be little or no rain on most of the south now until next May, except for some local thunder showers.
The lack of rain in the south is causing an acute water storage shortage in Phuket, with the island’s catchment’s well below their storage levels as the island gets busier for the annual high season traffic.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, temperature lows of 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees C. Temperature likely to drop to 8-12 degrees on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, temperatures lows 19-22 degrees and highs of 33-34 degrees C. Temperature likely to drop to 9-12 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees C.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degree C; wave height 1 metre.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 20 per cent of the area; lows of 22-24 degrees, high 31-33 degrees C; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 30 per cent of the area; lows 23-26 degrees, highs 33-34 degree C; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metre during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding suburbs: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs 32-36 degrees C.
